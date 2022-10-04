LR’s Romp receives SAC player of the week honors

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced on Monday its volleyball players of the week for matches played last week. Lenoir-Rhyne right-side hitter Colette Romp was tabbed as the league’s offensive player of the week following a 2-1 week for the Bears.

A senior from Simpsonville, South Carolina, Romp helped LR knock off SAC foes Catawba and Mars Hill. The Bears defeated Catawba in straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-14) and Mars Hill in four sets (24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22), while LR suffered a four-set loss at the hands of Tusculum.

Romp registered 44 kills last week to go with a .321 hitting percentage. Her week included a season-high 20 kills against Mars Hill, and she also had six blocks during the three-game stretch.

For the season, Romp has 155 kills in 55 sets to rank third on the team in kills. She also has 29 blocks to rank third, along with 32 digs.

LR visits Carson-Newman on Friday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 2 p.m.