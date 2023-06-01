ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne graduate student Myles Moffat, who helped the school’s men’s lacrosse team capture the first national championship in program history this past Sunday, was announced on Thursday as the recipient of the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Moffat also won the award each of the previous three seasons, making him the first SAC player ever to win it four times.

The SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference’s championship sports and is voted on by the SAC’s Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee. The winners are selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Born in Canada, Moffat recently graduated with a 3.94 GPA while completing his Master of Business Administration. He earned Dean’s List and President’s List honors during his final year at LR, and was also the SAC President’s Award winner and the recipient of the Wayne B. Powell Award, which is given to one male athlete who embodies excellence in the classroom, on the field and on campus.

Moffat was also a member of the SAC all-tournament team, a second team all-conference selection, a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Third Team All-Region honoree and a USILA Honorable Mention All-American. He holds the LR record for career assists (123) and is second in program history in goals (171) and points (294).

Off the field, Moffat has spent multiple years volunteering with the Catawba County Humane Society caring for dogs and cats, participating in Hickory’s Christmas Parade, collecting donations for a local soup kitchen and working with the elderly at a local retirement home. On campus, he has been involved with the Bears Leadership Academy, a program that educates and develops student-athletes to become leaders on the field and in life.

Moffat has participated in other activities as well, including signing autographs and playing games with children during LR’s annual 828 Day, setting up an event center at the Convocation Center and assisting in taking out and laying down turf at the new track for the Bears’ track and field team. Additionally, he is a member of Model United Nations, an educational simulation in which students learn about diplomacy, international relations and the United Nations.

Moffat is the second LR spring athlete to be named a SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2023, joining senior men’s tennis player Patrik Alvestrand. A native of Sweden, Alvestrand carried a 3.99 GPA while majoring in finance and business management, and he was named to LR’s President’s List and the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll all four years.

A member of Chi Alpha Sigma, an honor society established to recognize college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition, Alvestrand earned eight singles wins and four doubles victories during his final year with the Bears. He was also a member of the Bears Leadership Academy, was a team captain as a senior and volunteered with the tennis team during all four years.

Other spring athletes who recently received awards for the Bears were as follows:

MEN’S LACROSSE

All-American Selections

Second Team: Riley Seay, Colten McCracken, Toron Eccleston. Third Team: Victor Powell. Honorable Mention: Myles Moffat, Nate Ashley.

All-Region Selections

First Team: Eccleston, McCracken, Seay. Second Team: Powell. Third Team: Moffat. Honorable Mention: Bryce Reece, Ashley.

All-SAC Selections

First Team: Eccleston, Seay, Powell, McCracken. Second Team: Moffat, Tommy Aguilar, Ashley. Third Team: Will Canata, Reece, Joey Masson, John Paulus.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

All-SAC Selections

First Team: Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, Isabelle Dunnam. Second Team: Teanna Sieben, Chloe Christensen. Third Team: Ellie Campbell, Liz Black.

BASEBALL

All-Region Selections

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association First Team: Blake Bean. Second Team: Sal Carricato.

Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association Second Team: Bean, Carricato.

All-SAC Selections

First Team: Bean, Wade Cuda, Tyler McPeak, Cole Laskowski, Carricato. Second Team: Andrew Patrick. Third Team: Jackson Reid. All-Tournament Team: Carricato, Joshua Lanham.

SOFTBALL

All-American Selections

Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association Third Team: Talon LaClair.

All-Region Selections

D2CCA First Team: Morgan Beeler (regional pitcher of the year), LaClair. Second Team: Katelyn Rackard.

National Fastpitch Coaches Association Second Team: LaClair, Lauren Rakes.

All-SAC Selections

First Team: Beeler (SAC pitcher of the year), Kaylan Brown, LaClair, Rackard, Rakes, Cassidy Wall. Third Team: Julia Mardigian, Lora Beth Wood. All-Tournament Team: LaClair.

TRACK AND FIELD

All-American Selections

Men’s 100 meters: Dario Matau. Men’s 200 meters: Matau. Women’s 100 meters: Alexis Brown. Women’s 200 meters: Brown. Men’s 4x400-meter relay: Lucas Besong, Marcus Crumpler, Jacob Wadsworth, Matau. Women’s 100-meter hurdles: Melody Jones. Women’s 4x100-meter relay: Brown, Jones, Holly Kone, Abigail Kinoshita.

All-Region Selections

Men’s Honorees: Trent Davis (4x100-meter relay, 200 meters), Besong (4x100-meter relay, 400 meters), Wadsworth (4x100-meter relay, long jump), John Sisson (4x100-meter relay), Matau (4x100-meter relay, 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters), Crumpler (400-meter hurdles), Orlando Descartes (high jump, javelin), Dion Enongene (decathlon), Clarence McGill (400-meter hurdles), Oliver Thatcher (decathlon).

Women’s Honorees: Molly McGrath (4x100-meter relay), Jones (4x100-meter relay), Kone (4x100-meter relay), Brown (4x100-meter relay), Pearl Ballard (pole vault), Kennedy Conner (high jump), Olivia Jackson (shot put), Kinoshita (heptathlon), Sofia Lanina (high jump), Miranda Marr (heptathlon).

MEN’S GOLF

All-SAC Selections

All-Tournament Team: Jack Alward, Liam Waldron.

WOMEN’S GOLF

All-SAC Selections

Third Team: Beatriz Espelosin, Amelia Rae Greenlee.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

All-SAC Selections

First Team Doubles: Alicia Wahlberg and Lucy Whelan. Second Team Singles: Evgeniya Pugina.