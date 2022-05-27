LR reveals 2022 HOF class

Lenoir-Rhyne will add seven members to its Sports Hall of Fame as the class of 2022 has been announced. Sarah Atkins, William Combs, Kate Griewisch, Catherine Hauck, Chandler Rearden, Jerry Shaw and Jameil Surratt make up the 2022 class, with Shaw earning the first-ever nod in the newly created “Contributor” category.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be part of the Bears’ homecoming weekend and will take place in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium on LR’s campus at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The seven inductees will also be honored at halftime of LR’s football game that day against Newberry, which begins at 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.

Sarah Atkins (softball)Atkins (2009-12) led LR to four straight NCAA tournaments and three straight South Atlantic Conference regular season championships during her career, including a program-best 53-9 mark in 2010. She also led LR to back-to-back Super Regional appearances in 2010 and 2011 and is the all-time leader in NCAA tournament games played and most RBIs in NCAA tournament games (15).

Atkins held the record for career home runs and RBIs until Kylee Leonhardt broke both of those marks this season. She was a three-time all-conference selection and a National Fastpitch Coaches Association First Team All-American in 2010.

Atkins was the SAC Freshman of the Year in 2009 and SAC tournament MVP in 2010, and she is the program leader in games played (229) and is in the top five in program history in home runs (46), RBIs (190), total bases (414), walks (109) and fielding percentage (.990). Her seven RBIs against Augusta State stand as the most in an NCAA tournament game in team history.

William Combs (baseball)Combs (1998-2001) led LR to its most successful two-year period in program history. The Bears won the SAC tournament in 2000 and 2001 and went to the NCAA tournament in 2001. Until this spring, those stood as the only SAC tournament championships and the only NCAA tournament appearance in program history.

Combs is widely regarded as the best defensive player in program history as he owns the program record for career fielding percentage (.994), most chances (1,340) and most putouts (1,258). He is third in program history with 394 career RBIs and fifth with 28 career home runs.

Combs is third in career total bases (394) and second in doubles (64), and he’s also in the top 10 in career batting average, slugging percentage, runs scored, hits and walks. He was named the 2001 LR Male Athlete of the Year and was an all-conference and all-region performer.

Kate Griewisch (women’s track and field/cross country)One of the greatest athletes in LR history, Griewisch (2008-12) was a seven-time All-American between cross country and track and field during her career. Her accolades include three-time all-region in cross country, two-time SAC Cross Country Runner of the Year, two-time College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American, three-time SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, SAC Freshman of the Year, 2011 SAC President’s Award Winner and a finalist for the 2010-11 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Griewisch owns the LR record in eight events (indoor: 1 mile, 3k and 5k; outdoor: 1,500 meters, 1 mile, 3k, 5k and 10k) and was a part of two SAC team championships. Not only was she one of the most decorated athletes, but she was also accomplished in the classroom. Griewisch owned a 3.85 GPA in biology with a pre-med focus and went on to receive her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Liberty University.

Catherine Hauck (women’s soccer)

Hauck (2008-11) was one of the most decorated players in soccer history. She was a two-time All-American in 2010 and 2011 and was a First Team All-American in 2011, while she was also a four-time all-region selection, the 2011 Daktronics Regional Player of the Year and was back-to-back SAC Player of the Year in 2010 and 2011.

Hauck also earned the 2010 SAC tournament MVP when she led her squad to the best season in program history at 19-2-2, the first SAC regular season and conference tournament championships and the first NCAA tournament appearance. The 2010 Bears advanced to the Elite Eight and fell to Florida Tech in penalty kicks to get to the Final Four. Hauck ranks sixth in program history in goals scored (31) and ninth in points (71), while her 86 matches played ranks third in team history.

Chandler Rearden (football)

Rearden (2007-11) was a three-time all-conference selection and was named All-American twice during his career as one of the best offensive linemen in team history. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the best offensive linemen in the SAC, in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011, and became the fourth player in SAC history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Rearden was a Second Team All-American in both 2010 and 2011 and was team captain those two years. In 2011, he helped the Bears to their first SAC championship since 1994 with a 7-3 record and 6-1 mark in SAC play. Behind Rearden, the 2010 Bears rushed for 41 touchdowns and 3,515 yards, the seventh-most in program history.

Jerry Shaw (contributor)

In 1967, Jerry Shaw broke the color barrier at LR and became the first African-American to earn a scholarship and play for the Bears as a member of the football team. His renaissance didn’t stop there as he would go on to become the first African-American coach as part of Jack Huss’ 1978 coaching staff.

LR later named Shaw Plaza and Shaw Center in his honor and the university gives out a Jerry Shaw Excellence in Programming Award every year to the person in the LR community who has exemplified compassion and excellence in student programming. Shaw went on to work at LR as a Residence Director and Director of Student Activities. He was a member of back-to-back conference championship teams in 1967 and 1968.

Jameil Surratt (football)

Fourth all-time in rushing yards at LR, Surratt (1999-2002) finished his career with 3,383 yards and his 34 rushing touchdowns rank seventh in the 102-year history of LR football. He toted the rock 752 times in his career which also places him third in history, and his 3,839 all-purpose yards are seventh in history.

Surratt is one of just six players in program history to top 1,200 yards rushing in a season when he accounted for 1,296 yards on the ground in 2000, and his 17 rushing TDs that year rank as the fourth-most in a single season. On Sept. 8, 2001, Surratt ran 32 times for 202 yards against West Virginia Wesleyan, one of just 16 200-yard rushing games in the NCAA Era (1993-current).

Surratt’s 11 100-yard rushing games in his career rank second in the NCAA Era and he was named Lutheran College Second Team All-American in 2000. He also took home SAC Offensive Freshman of the Year honors in 1999 and was a team captain in 2002.