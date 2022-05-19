LR opens regionals with 12-5 win over Braves

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Facing UNC Pembroke for the first time since 2017, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team fell behind early before exploding for a pair of five-run innings in a 12-5 victory to open Southeast Regional tournament play on Thursday afternoon at North Greenville University. The double-elimination tournament continues later Thursday with a matchup between fifth-seeded UNC Pembroke and top-seeded North Greenville (45-8), with the fourth-seeded Bears returning to action on Friday at noon.

LR (45-11) trailed 3-1 through four innings on Thursday after the Braves (38-16) received a two-run home run from Gage Hammonds in the top of the first and a solo shot from Blake Hinson in the second, while a solo homer from David Bell in the bottom of the first accounted for the Bears’ only run to that point. But after Christian Jayne recorded a solo blast in the fifth, LR outscored UNC Pembroke 11-1 the rest of the way.

Wade Cuda’s solo homer brought the Bears within two runs at 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth before a wild pitch accounted for the Braves’ fifth run in the sixth. Then LR took the lead in its next at-bat courtesy of a three-run homer from Drew Yniesta and solo shots from Nick Clarno and Cuda.

However, LR wasn’t satisfied with one five-run inning, as it plated five more runs in the seventh on an RBI double from Yniesta, a two-run double from Clarno, a sacrifice fly from Cuda and an RBI single from Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober. In all, the Bears had 11 hits — Bell and Yniesta finished with three apiece, while Clarno and Cuda each had two and Stober had one — in support of starting pitcher Joshua Lanham (11-1), who earned the win thanks to eight innings of five-run (four earned), seven-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

LR is now 5-1 in neutral-site games this year.