GAFFNEY, S.C. — For the second time in three seasons, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team will play for a national championship. But this time around, the Bears hope to return to Hickory with a victory in the finals of the NCAA Division II tournament.

The fifth-seeded Bears (17-3) defeated South Atlantic Conference foe Limestone (16-5), a No. 2 seed, by an 18-11 score in Sunday’s semifinal round at Saints Field on the Limestone campus. With the win, LR earned a spot in next Sunday’s title game against another No. 2 seed, Mercyhurst (16-2), which took down top-seeded Le Moyne 11-10 in the other semifinal.

“I told the guys it was gonna be a 60-minute game, but we’re ready for those,” LR coach Greg Paradine said. “No matter what the runs are, we knew they were gonna make a run and we just said focus on the next play, really that was the focus all week, just focus on the next play. ... It was just an amazing team win and we’re going to the City of Brotherly Love (Philadelphia, the site of the national championship game), let’s go.”

LR enjoyed a 3-1 advantage after the first quarter before leading 9-3 at halftime and 14-8 through three periods. Kyle Hatcher scored four goals for the Bears to go with two assists, while Evan Voss had four goals and one assist.

The Bears also received three goals and two assists from both Myles Moffat and Toron Eccleston, with Jarrett Huff scoring two goals, Riley Seay adding one goal and one assist and Colten McCracken notching one goal. In addition, Will Canata had two assists, Bryce Reece and Tommy Aguilar each supplied one assist and goalie Rob Pensabene finished with 12 saves.

LR held a 49-38 advantage in shots and a 30-23 edge in shots on goal. In their three NCAA tournament victories this year, the Bears have traveled a total of 1,371 miles to punch their ticket to Sunday’s game, which will be played at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field and will begin at 1 p.m.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere,” said Paradine of making another national championship appearance. “There’s nothing like NCAA lacrosse championships with Division I, II and III there, in Philadelphia, it’s gonna be spectacular.

“It just says a lot about our kids,” he added. “A lot of these kids were freshmen, sophomores when we went to the national championship before, and they want to complete that journey. And I think we’ve got the guys to do it. Can’t wait to get up there and let it fly.”