TAMPA, Fla. — A year ago, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team lost a road game at Tampa in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II tournament, with the Spartans going on to win the national championship. But in their latest meeting, which came in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA tournament, the Bears ousted Tampa by a 10-9 final.

The contest was played on Wednesday at Tampa’s Naimoli Stadium, and it saw the fifth-seeded Bears (15-3) defeat the fourth-seeded Spartans (13-4) to move to 3-6 all-time against them and 1-2 on the road. LR was up 4-2 after the first quarter before trailing 7-4 at the half and 8-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Owen Miller extended Tampa’s lead to 9-7 just over two minutes into the final period, but LR scored the final three goals. Evan Voss scored with 10:04 remaining, while Tommy Aguilar tied things at 9-all at the 8:01 mark before scoring the game-winner with 5:44 to play.

Toron Eccleston led the Bears with three goals, while Voss and Aguilar each had two goals and one assist to go with one goal and two assists from Will Canata, one goal and one assist from Riley Seay, one goal from Jarrett Huff and one assist from Myles Moffat. Additionally, LR goalie Rob Pensabene finished with 15 saves.

Courtesy of six assists during Wednesday’s victory, LR broke the program record for assists in a single season with 181. And the Bears enter Sunday’s quarterfinal round needing five points to break the team record in that category and 12 goals shy of the program record.

The Bears visit second-seeded Rollins (15-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, Florida.

The semifinals of the NCAA tournament are scheduled for May 21, while the national championship game will be held on May 28 in Philadelphia.