LR hires Baumfeld as pitching coach

Coming off the best season in the 94-year history of the program, Lenoir-Rhyne baseball is proud to announce Micah Baumfeld as the program's new pitching coach. Baumfeld comes to Hickory after spending the last 11 seasons as the head coach at Georgetown (Kentucky), and takes over a pitching staff that set the NCAA Division II and South Atlantic Conference single-season records with 647 strikeouts in a 46-win season for the Bears.

"I could not be more excited for Micah and his family to join our LR baseball program and the Hickory community," said LR head baseball coach Chris Ramirez. "I have known Micah for a long time and his success over the years speaks for itself, which made him a target in my search from the beginning.

"I look at this position to be the leader and 'head coach' of our pitching staff," he added. "To be able to hire one of the top head coaches in the country at the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) level to lead and develop our pitchers will be a tremendous asset. Year in and year out, his pitching staff is one of the best in the nation and most importantly, Coach B is a proven winner."

In 11 seasons as the head coach for the Tigers, Baumfeld led the program to four NAIA Regionals, including the program's first NAIA World Series in 26 years in 2014. The Tigers also won their first ever Mid-South Conference championship under Baumfeld in 2014. Overall, Baumfeld went 359-185 (.660) in his 11 seasons, and his teams set virtually every record in the program's history.

"I am excited to be joining such a great university, athletic program, baseball team, and the Hickory community," Baumfeld said. "Having the opportunity to become the pitching coach of such a successful pitching staff was very intriguing, knowing that we can build on all of their accomplishments of last season and be even better.

"Being on a coaching staff with Coach Ramirez who wins everywhere he goes and has such a tremendous track record is an opportunity I could not pass up," he continued. "Coach Skonieczki (LR's assistant coach/recruiting coordinator) was also a big influence since we coached together and had a ton of success because of his great recruiting classes. Also, Kim Pate has been a dynamic and supportive athletic director wherever she has been. The type of student-athlete Lenoir-Rhyne fosters and the facilities they have are second to none, not to mention the accomplishments on and off the field. This is the perfect spot to continue my coaching career, and the privilege to be a Bear is something I won't take for granted."

Baumfeld was the pitching coach at Georgetown for two years before being promoted to head coach, and when he started as pitching coach, the Tigers' pitching staff was ranked No. 79 in the country. In just two seasons, Baumfeld transformed the staff to reach No. 1 in the nation in 2012, his first year as head coach.

In 11 seasons at Georgetown, Baumfeld coached the first NAIA pitcher taken in the 2018 MLB draft (Shawn Dubin, Houston Astros) and two First-Team All-Americans. He also had two Honorable Mention All-Americans, two Mid-South Players of the Year, two Mid-South Pitchers of the Year and 23 first-team all-conference players (13 pitchers).

Baumfeld is a 2003 graduate of Medaille College (New York), where he was a member of the baseball team. He and his wife, Amanda, have two sons, Landen and Seaver.