LR, Hickory, St. Stephens to host basketball camps

Several upcoming basketball camps are scheduled to take place in Hickory this summer, including camps at Lenoir-Rhyne, Hickory High and St. Stephens High.
Here is additional information about each of those camps:
Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Elite Camp (at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gymnasium)
• Dates: June 18, 25, 26; Aug. 6, 7
• Time: 1 to 6 p.m.
• Cost: $75 per day
• Open to rising ninth through 12th graders
• Will be led by Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball coach Grahm Smith
• Website: www.grahmsmithbasketballcamps.com
Everick Sullivan Youth Co-Ed Basketball Camp (at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford and Moretz Gymnasiums)
• Dates: June 6-9 for Session 1; June 13-16 for Sessions 2
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (check-in at 8 a.m.)
• Cost: $210 per session, plus an online convenience fee that will be applied at checkout ($20 off when registering for both sessions at the same time)
• Open to boys and girls in first through eighth grade
• Will be led by Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball coach Everick Sullivan
• Website: www.evericksullivanbasketball.com
Hickory High Basketball Camp (at Hickory High School)
• Dates: June 6-9 for Week 1; June 20-23 for Week 2
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Cost: $150 (includes camp T-shirt and basketball)
• Open to rising second through seventh graders
• Will be led by Hickory High boys basketball coach Daniel Willis
• Email hickoryhighbasketballcamp@gmail.com or text/call 843-327-8868 for more information
St. Stephens Basketball Camp (at St. Stephens High School)
• Dates: June 20-23
• Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
• Cost: $80 ($75 if registering by June 1, includes camp T-shirt)
• Open to rising fifth through eighth graders
• Will be led by St. Stephens High boys basketball coach Patrick Smith
• Email Patrick_smith@catawbaschools.net to register (make checks payable to St. Stephens High School and drop checks off at the high school)