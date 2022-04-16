 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LR, Hickory, St. Stephens to host basketball camps

Several upcoming basketball camps are scheduled to take place in Hickory this summer, including camps at Lenoir-Rhyne, Hickory High and St. Stephens High.

Here is additional information about each of those camps:

Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Elite Camp (at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gymnasium)

• Dates: June 18, 25, 26; Aug. 6, 7

• Time: 1 to 6 p.m.

• Cost: $75 per day

• Open to rising ninth through 12th graders

• Will be led by Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball coach Grahm Smith

• Website: www.grahmsmithbasketballcamps.com

Everick Sullivan Youth Co-Ed Basketball Camp (at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford and Moretz Gymnasiums)

• Dates: June 6-9 for Session 1; June 13-16 for Sessions 2

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (check-in at 8 a.m.)

• Cost: $210 per session, plus an online convenience fee that will be applied at checkout ($20 off when registering for both sessions at the same time)

• Open to boys and girls in first through eighth grade

• Will be led by Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball coach Everick Sullivan

• Website: www.evericksullivanbasketball.com

Hickory High Basketball Camp (at Hickory High School)

• Dates: June 6-9 for Week 1; June 20-23 for Week 2

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Cost: $150 (includes camp T-shirt and basketball)

• Open to rising second through seventh graders

• Will be led by Hickory High boys basketball coach Daniel Willis

• Email hickoryhighbasketballcamp@gmail.com or text/call 843-327-8868 for more information

St. Stephens Basketball Camp (at St. Stephens High School)

• Dates: June 20-23

• Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

• Cost: $80 ($75 if registering by June 1, includes camp T-shirt)

• Open to rising fifth through eighth graders

• Will be led by St. Stephens High boys basketball coach Patrick Smith

• Email Patrick_smith@catawbaschools.net to register (make checks payable to St. Stephens High School and drop checks off at the high school)

