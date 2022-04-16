LR, Hickory, St. Stephens to host basketball camps

Several upcoming basketball camps are scheduled to take place in Hickory this summer, including camps at Lenoir-Rhyne, Hickory High and St. Stephens High.

Here is additional information about each of those camps:

Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Elite Camp (at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gymnasium)

• Dates: June 18, 25, 26; Aug. 6, 7

• Time: 1 to 6 p.m.

• Cost: $75 per day

• Open to rising ninth through 12th graders

• Will be led by Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball coach Grahm Smith

Everick Sullivan Youth Co-Ed Basketball Camp (at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford and Moretz Gymnasiums)

• Dates: June 6-9 for Session 1; June 13-16 for Sessions 2

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (check-in at 8 a.m.)

• Cost: $210 per session, plus an online convenience fee that will be applied at checkout ($20 off when registering for both sessions at the same time)

• Open to boys and girls in first through eighth grade

• Will be led by Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball coach Everick Sullivan

Hickory High Basketball Camp (at Hickory High School)

• Dates: June 6-9 for Week 1; June 20-23 for Week 2

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Cost: $150 (includes camp T-shirt and basketball)

• Open to rising second through seventh graders

• Will be led by Hickory High boys basketball coach Daniel Willis

• Email hickoryhighbasketballcamp@gmail.com or text/call 843-327-8868 for more information

St. Stephens Basketball Camp (at St. Stephens High School)

• Dates: June 20-23

• Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

• Cost: $80 ($75 if registering by June 1, includes camp T-shirt)

• Open to rising fifth through eighth graders

• Will be led by St. Stephens High boys basketball coach Patrick Smith

• Email Patrick_smith@catawbaschools.net to register (make checks payable to St. Stephens High School and drop checks off at the high school)