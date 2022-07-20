LR grad Clarno signs with Braves

Nick Clarno grew up in Georgia, graduating from Grayson High School and starting his college baseball career at North Georgia before transferring to Lenoir-Rhyne for his final two years at the collegiate level. He also previously played for the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain League, a wood-bat summer league for college players.

Following the completion of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday, Clarno signed a free-agent contract with his hometown team, the Atlanta Braves. In doing so, he became the second active LR alumnus in the Atlanta organization, along with outfielder Justin Dean of the Double-A Mississippi Braves.

Clarno started 40 of LR’s 41 games in 2021, batting .269 with 39 hits including eight home runs and eight doubles. The catcher/third baseman also tied for second on the team in RBIs with 31 and scored 26 runs.

This past spring, Clarno started 57 of the Bears’ 59 contests, ranking third on the squad with a .368 batting average. He also ranked third in hits with 78, notching 14 doubles and six homers to go with 40 RBIs and 49 runs scored.

Clarno is listed at 6-foot, 205 pounds. A right-handed batter and thrower, he turned 24 in June.