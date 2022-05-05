 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LR golfer Robb competes in NCAA South Regional

DAVIE, Fla. — Competing as an individual at the NCAA Division II Women's Golf South Regional, Lenoir-Rhyne graduate student Megan Robb finished her college career with a 49th-place finish in postseason play. 

The regional took place Monday through Wednesday at Grande Oaks Golf Club, which is a 5,887-yard, par-71 course. Robb shot rounds of 76 and 74 to sit in an 11th-place tie heading into the final day, but faltered in the final round as she shot an 82 to fall 38 spots and complete the tournament with a 19-over-par total of 232 strokes.

Despite her final-round struggles, Robb finished ahead of 17 other golfers at regionals.

Megan Robb

Robb
