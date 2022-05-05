LR golfer Robb competes in NCAA South Regional

The regional took place Monday through Wednesday at Grande Oaks Golf Club, which is a 5,887-yard, par-71 course. Robb shot rounds of 76 and 74 to sit in an 11th-place tie heading into the final day, but faltered in the final round as she shot an 82 to fall 38 spots and complete the tournament with a 19-over-par total of 232 strokes.