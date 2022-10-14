LR football visits Barton for second straight year

WILSON — Lenoir-Rhyne and Barton are headed in opposite directions entering Week 7 of the 2022 college football season. The 13th-ranked Bears have won four consecutive games, while the Bulldogs have suffered three losses in a row.

Following a 51-30 home win over Limestone last week, LR is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the South Atlantic Conference, making the Bears the only remaining league unbeaten. On the other side, Barton is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

This is the third season for the Bulldogs since they brought back their football program for the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign after 71 years without a team. LR routed Barton 44-13 at home that season, and the Bears also cruised to a 56-20 road victory over the Bulldogs last fall.

Now LR is set to visit Barton again. The SAC foes will meet on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Bulldogs’ Truist Stadium.

“We’re going on the road again for the second time in a row to play a good Barton team,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said of the matchup during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday. “I have an incredible amount of respect for (Barton coach) Chip Hester and the program that he’s been able to build in really a short amount of time.”

Jacobs mentioned Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Jaquan Lynch as a player to watch, and he also spoke highly of another Barton sophomore, running back Jordan Terrell. He added that Saturday’s contest will be “a great challenge and our kids will be up for it.”

Lynch has completed 64 of 127 (50.4%) passes for 808 yards and seven touchdowns, and he also has 357 yards and two scores on 67 carries. Meanwhile, Terrell has 158 carries for 768 yards and five TDs.

A third sophomore, Kameron Johnson, has 29 receptions for 436 yards and five scores to lead the Bulldogs’ receiving corps. Additionally, senior Nate Byers has 137 yards and a TD on 12 catches.

According to Jacobs, the keys to a win on Saturday will be to “control the line of scrimmage, don’t turn the ball over, create takeaways and then be elite in special teams.”

LR scored 50-plus points for the first time this season in the win over Limestone, led by reigning SAC offensive player of the week Sean White. The sophomore quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 247 yards and a career-high four TDs to four different receivers — sophomores Zyheir Hillard (three receptions for 45 yards) and Kelin Parsons (three catches for 34 yards) and redshirt freshmen Dominique Marshall (two receptions for 9 yards) and Malik Simmons (one catch for 7 yards) — and hooked up with nine total receivers in the 21-point victory.

“I’ve been super happy with the wide receiver room,” said Jacobs, who called senior Ryan Carter (two catches for 56 yards last week) the leader of the group while also crediting junior Deondre Lester (two receptions for 38 yards last week) for his consistent play. “... But if you look at the spread, we’ve had a number of players, there’s been games where Sean’s completed passes to eight or nine different wide receivers, and those guys, their ego hasn’t gotten involved. It’s been a different guy each week almost in terms of who’s maybe been the star and we’ve had breakout games from three or four of those kids, so really impressive.”

Jacobs also sang the praises of the Bears’ ground game, which amassed 276 yards on 42 carries a week ago. Dillard finished with 121 yards on eight carries, while sophomore Dwayne McGee had 117 yards and a TD on 18 carries, sophomore Jadus Davis had nine carries for 33 yards and White also scored a TD with his legs.

The aforementioned Carter scored the remaining TD for the Bears on a 95-yard kickoff return early in the third quarter, which led to him being named the SAC special teams player of the week. And on the defensive side of the ball, LR received interceptions from sophomore Devin Hibbitt and redshirt junior T.J. Blanding and a fumble recovery from sophomore linebacker Jon Ross Maye after freshman defensive lineman Rondarius Porter forced the fumble.

LR also recorded at least one sack for the 60th game in a row dating back to November 2016. Porter and sophomore Andre Jefferson had sacks for the Bears last Saturday.

“We talk about being great on first and second down, stopping the run to earn the right to rush the passer,” said Jacobs. “And our kids have bought in to that mentality and they’ve done a tremendous job getting after guys in situational football.”

After Saturday’s game against Barton, LR will host back-to-back contests. No. 17 Newberry visits Moretz Stadium for the Bears’ homecoming next Saturday at 2 p.m., while LR hosts Wingate on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.