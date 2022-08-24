LR football ranked in two preseason polls

Fresh off three straight NCAA Division II playoff appearances, Lenoir-Rhyne football is once again ranked in the top 25 in multiple preseason polls. The Bears come in at No. 19 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and No. 22 in the D2Football.com poll.

LR finished 2021 ranked No. 25 in the AFCA poll after falling to Bowie State in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs.

The Bears will play seven of their 11 regular-season games at the brand new Moretz Stadium, where they will host two opponents that are also in the preseason top 25. LR returns All-American running back Dwayne McGee, who is coming off the most prolific freshman campaign in South Atlantic Conference history in which he rushed for a school-record 1,669 yards and 21 touchdowns in a single season. The Bears also return over 80% of their receiving production from a year ago on offense.

Reigning national champion Ferris State — which visits Moretz Stadium on Sept. 10 — is the unanimous No. 1 team in both polls after its perfect 14-0 season last year. Reigning SAC champion Newberry is ranked No. 15 in the AFCA poll, and the Wolves will also visit Moretz Stadium on Oct. 22 for the Bears' homecoming game. Newberry is ranked No. 19 in the D2Football poll.

The Bears kick off the 2022 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. against Virginia State as they begin their quest for another NCAA playoff bid.