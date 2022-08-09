LR football picked to finish 2nd; 8 Bears named preseason all-conference

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason football coaches' poll on Monday, and Lenoir-Rhyne was predicted to finish second. LR earned four first-place votes and 112 total points in the poll, trailing only Newberry which had eight first-place votes and 118 points after winning the league crown a year ago.
The league also revealed its Preseason All-SAC first and second teams, with the Bears heavily represented.
On the offensive side, running back Dwayne McGee, wide receiver Deondre Lester and offensive linemen Blake Jefferson and Bryce Heidinger were named first team nominees. Wide receiver Kelin Parsons was voted in as a second team preseason all-conference selection.
Defensively, linebacker Jon Ross Maye and defensive lineman Andre Jefferson were the lone selections for LR as each was named to the first team.
People are also reading…
On special teams, return specialist Ryan Carter was named a first-teamer.
2022 SAC FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL
1. Newberry (8 1st-place votes), 118 points
2. Lenoir-Rhyne (4 1st-place votes), 112 points
3. Wingate, 99 points
4. Mars Hill, 94 points
5. Tusculum, 76 points
6. Barton, 68 points
7. UVA Wise, 60 points
8. Catawba, 53 points
9. Carson-Newman, 42 points
10. Limestone, 32 points
11. Emory & Henry, 20 points
12. Erskine, 18 points
2022 PRESEASON ALL-SAC FOOTBALL TEAMS
First Team Offense
Quarterback – Dre Harris, Newberry
Running Back – Dwayne McGee, Lenoir-Rhyne
Running Back – Mario Anderson, Newberry
Running Back – Jordan Terrell, Barton
Wide Receiver – Deondre Lester, Lenoir-Rhyne
Wide Receiver – Bryson Woodruff, Newberry
Wide Receiver – Justice Parham, Tusculum
Offensive Lineman – Blake Jefferson, Lenoir-Rhyne
Offensive Lineman – Cameron Thomason, Limestone
Offensive Lineman – Thomas Mahoney, Tusculum
Offensive Lineman – Leondre Andreas, Mars Hill
Offensive Lineman – Bryce Heidinger, Lenoir-Rhyne
Tight End – Ty Snelson, Mars Hill
Kicker – Jackson Brooks, Barton
Long Snapper – Blake Arnoult, Newberry
Return Specialist – Ryan Carter, Lenoir-Rhyne
First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman – Andre Jefferson, Lenoir-Rhyne
Defensive Lineman – Joel Burgess, UVA Wise
Defensive Lineman – Sirod Cook, Wingate
Defensive Lineman – Jay Swegheimer, Emory & Henry
Linebacker – Dexter Fitzpatrick, Mars Hill
Linebacker – Landon Honeycutt, Mars Hill
Linebacker – Jon Ross Maye, Lenoir-Rhyne
Linebacker – Jaquan Edwards, Wingate
Defensive Back – Jordan Taylor, Tusculum
Defensive Back – Tristan Rankin, Mars Hill
Defensive Back – Marcus Morgan, Newberry
Defensive Back – Markel Dailey, UVA Wise
Punter – Ethan Evans, Wingate
Second Team Offense
Quarterback – Lendon Redwine, UVA Wise
Quarterback – Jimmy Urzua, Mars Hill
Running Back – Cortney Jackson, Tusculum
Running Back – Kalen Clark, Wingate
Running Back – Jaevon Gillespie, UVA Wise
Wide Receiver – Kameron Johnson, Barton
Wide Receiver – Kamal Desor, Wingate
Wide Receiver – Kelin Parsons, Lenoir-Rhyne
Offensive Lineman – Justin Bullock, Mars Hill
Offensive Lineman – Hunter Jolly, Wingate
Offensive Lineman – Ben Shellenback, Tusculum
Offensive Lineman – Daric Cotman, UVA Wise
Offensive Lineman – Alex Buschow, Barton
Tight End – Ryder Martin, Wingate
Long Snapper – Andrew Bradshaw, Carson-Newman
Return Specialist – Kyron Thomas, Wingate
Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman – Dajavon White, Tusculum
Defensive Lineman – Donovan Pinnix, Emory & Henry
Defensive Lineman – J.I. Ledbetter, Barton
Defensive Lineman – DJ Horne, Wingate
Linebacker – Alonzo Houston, Carson-Newman
Linebacker – Shane Perry, Barton
Linebacker – AJ Valentine, Newberry
Linebacker – Caleb Goins, Carson-Newman
Defensive Back – Izaiah Taylor, Catawba
Defensive Back – Nick Jackson, Mars Hill
Defensive Back – Robert Carter, UVA Wise
Defensive Back – Daquan Mosley, Wingate
Punter - Clayton Crile, Catawba