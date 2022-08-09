LR football picked to finish 2nd; 8 Bears named preseason all-conference

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason football coaches' poll on Monday, and Lenoir-Rhyne was predicted to finish second. LR earned four first-place votes and 112 total points in the poll, trailing only Newberry which had eight first-place votes and 118 points after winning the league crown a year ago.

The league also revealed its Preseason All-SAC first and second teams, with the Bears heavily represented.

On the offensive side, running back Dwayne McGee, wide receiver Deondre Lester and offensive linemen Blake Jefferson and Bryce Heidinger were named first team nominees. Wide receiver Kelin Parsons was voted in as a second team preseason all-conference selection.

Defensively, linebacker Jon Ross Maye and defensive lineman Andre Jefferson were the lone selections for LR as each was named to the first team.

On special teams, return specialist Ryan Carter was named a first-teamer.

2022 SAC FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. Newberry (8 1st-place votes), 118 points

2. Lenoir-Rhyne (4 1st-place votes), 112 points

3. Wingate, 99 points

4. Mars Hill, 94 points

5. Tusculum, 76 points

6. Barton, 68 points

7. UVA Wise, 60 points

8. Catawba, 53 points

9. Carson-Newman, 42 points

10. Limestone, 32 points

11. Emory & Henry, 20 points

12. Erskine, 18 points

2022 PRESEASON ALL-SAC FOOTBALL TEAMS

First Team Offense

Quarterback – Dre Harris, Newberry

Running Back – Dwayne McGee, Lenoir-Rhyne

Running Back – Mario Anderson, Newberry

Running Back – Jordan Terrell, Barton

Wide Receiver – Deondre Lester, Lenoir-Rhyne

Wide Receiver – Bryson Woodruff, Newberry

Wide Receiver – Justice Parham, Tusculum

Offensive Lineman – Blake Jefferson, Lenoir-Rhyne

Offensive Lineman – Cameron Thomason, Limestone

Offensive Lineman – Thomas Mahoney, Tusculum

Offensive Lineman – Leondre Andreas, Mars Hill

Offensive Lineman – Bryce Heidinger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Tight End – Ty Snelson, Mars Hill

Kicker – Jackson Brooks, Barton

Long Snapper – Blake Arnoult, Newberry

Return Specialist – Ryan Carter, Lenoir-Rhyne

First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman – Andre Jefferson, Lenoir-Rhyne

Defensive Lineman – Joel Burgess, UVA Wise

Defensive Lineman – Sirod Cook, Wingate

Defensive Lineman – Jay Swegheimer, Emory & Henry

Linebacker – Dexter Fitzpatrick, Mars Hill

Linebacker – Landon Honeycutt, Mars Hill

Linebacker – Jon Ross Maye, Lenoir-Rhyne

Linebacker – Jaquan Edwards, Wingate

Defensive Back – Jordan Taylor, Tusculum

Defensive Back – Tristan Rankin, Mars Hill

Defensive Back – Marcus Morgan, Newberry

Defensive Back – Markel Dailey, UVA Wise

Punter – Ethan Evans, Wingate

Second Team Offense

Quarterback – Lendon Redwine, UVA Wise

Quarterback – Jimmy Urzua, Mars Hill

Running Back – Cortney Jackson, Tusculum

Running Back – Kalen Clark, Wingate

Running Back – Jaevon Gillespie, UVA Wise

Wide Receiver – Kameron Johnson, Barton

Wide Receiver – Kamal Desor, Wingate

Wide Receiver – Kelin Parsons, Lenoir-Rhyne

Offensive Lineman – Justin Bullock, Mars Hill

Offensive Lineman – Hunter Jolly, Wingate

Offensive Lineman – Ben Shellenback, Tusculum

Offensive Lineman – Daric Cotman, UVA Wise

Offensive Lineman – Alex Buschow, Barton

Tight End – Ryder Martin, Wingate

Long Snapper – Andrew Bradshaw, Carson-Newman

Return Specialist – Kyron Thomas, Wingate

Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman – Dajavon White, Tusculum

Defensive Lineman – Donovan Pinnix, Emory & Henry

Defensive Lineman – J.I. Ledbetter, Barton

Defensive Lineman – DJ Horne, Wingate

Linebacker – Alonzo Houston, Carson-Newman

Linebacker – Shane Perry, Barton

Linebacker – AJ Valentine, Newberry

Linebacker – Caleb Goins, Carson-Newman

Defensive Back – Izaiah Taylor, Catawba

Defensive Back – Nick Jackson, Mars Hill

Defensive Back – Robert Carter, UVA Wise

Defensive Back – Daquan Mosley, Wingate

Punter - Clayton Crile, Catawba