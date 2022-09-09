LR football hosts No. 1 Ferris State

Since the establishment of the American Football Coaches Association poll in 2000, Lenoir-Rhyne has never played the No. 1 team in the country. That changes on Saturday when the Bears welcome defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State to Hickory for a nonconference battle.

Kickoff between the top-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) and the Bears (1-0) — who are currently ranked 14th in the AFCA poll and 17th in the D2Football.com poll — is set for 1 p.m. at Moretz Stadium. LR also played at home in Week 1, defeating Virginia State 38-19.

Ferris State also started the season at home, knocking off Central Washington 36-20 to run its regular-season winning streak to 39 games. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular-season game since Sept. 23, 2017, and they haven’t dropped a nonconference contest since falling 56-10 at North Dakota State on Sept. 7, 2013.

It has also been a while since LR lost a nonconference game. Since losing 36-32 at West Alabama to open the 2018 season, the Bears have reeled off nine nonconference victories in a row.

LR is also 5-0 at home since the start of last season, and the Bears are 7-4 all-time when both they and their opponent enter a game with a national ranking. Since 2000, the highest-ranked team LR has beaten was 12th-ranked Wingate on Nov. 2, 2019.

Here is more information about each team ahead of Saturday's matchup:

FERRIS STATE

Rushing:

The Bulldogs totaled 143 yards on 49 carries last week, with sophomore quarterback Mylik Mitchell carrying the ball 18 times for 34 yards and one of Ferris State’s four rushing touchdowns. Senior slot receiver Marcus Taylor added four carries for 31 yards and a score, while sophomore slot receiver Emari O’Brien gained 30 yards on his only rushing attempt.

Passing:

Mitchell completed 19 of 29 passes versus Central Washington, throwing for 339 yards and a TD.

Receiving:

Sophomore Tyrese Hunt-Thompson was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver against Central Washington, hauling in six passes for 97 yards. Senior Xavier Wade (four receptions for 94 yards) caught the only TD pass for Ferris State, which also got 87 yards on three receptions from junior CJ Jefferson.

Defense:

Junior defensive end Caleb Murphy finished with a team-high 10 tackles (two solo) a week ago, also registering three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Sophomore linebacker Jason Williams was second in tackles with six (three solo), while senior defensive lineman Olalere Oladipo had five tackles (two solo), three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and sophomore linebacker Konnor Near also had five tackles (one solo).

Special Teams:

Freshman kicker Eddie Jewett made 4 of 5 extra point attempts in Week 1, but missed a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, junior Quentin Beck averaged 41 yards on two punts with a long of 45.

LENOIR-RHYNE

Rushing:

Sophomore running back Dwayne McGee got off to a slow start last Saturday, but finished with 20 carries for 71 yards and a TD to lead the Bears’ ground game. Fellow sophomore Zyheir Dillard (four carries for 17 yards) was successful in limited action, but LR was held to 94 yards on 31 carries as a team.

Passing:

Redshirt junior Austin Cagle struggled in his first start under center, throwing an interception on his first pass attempt and finishing with three picks compared to two TDs. After completing 8 of 17 passes for 97 yards, he was replaced in the second half by sophomore Sean White, who finished 10-of-11 passing for 117 yards and a score while also recording a 1-yard TD run.

Receiving:

Eleven different Bears caught passes against Virginia State, led by senior Ryan Carter’s three catches for 47 yards and a TD. Redshirt freshman Malik Simmons added a 45-yard TD reception on his only catch, while sophomore Kelin Parsons caught three passes for 43 yards and a score and redshirt freshman Dominique Marshall had three receptions for 28 yards.

Defense:

Senior safety Malik Taylor returned to action in a big way after missing last season due to injury, tallying a team-high 13 tackles (11 solo), an interception and a forced fumble. Sophomore defensive tackle Andre Jefferson added seven tackles (three solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 interceptions, while sophomore cornerback Chris Brown notched five tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss and a blocked kick, sophomore linebacker Jon Ross Maye nabbed the second interception of his career and sophomore defensive lineman Cam Gordon recovered a fumble.

Special Teams:

Redshirt freshman kicker Johnathan Medlin converted all five of his extra point attempts and made a 21-yard field goal for a perfect day in his first collegiate game. Meanwhile, graduate student Michael Owen punted three times for an average of 41.3 yards with a long of 47 and Carter had 99 total return yards (56 yards on three punt returns, 43 yards on one kickoff return).