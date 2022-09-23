LR football aims to continue recent success against Carson-Newman

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team began South Atlantic Conference play with a 42-20 road win last week at Erskine, but on Saturday the Bears return home for their third game at Moretz Stadium in the season’s first four weeks. And for the 57th consecutive season, LR will do battle with rival Carson-Newman, which visits Hickory following a 59-0 home loss to the Bears a year ago.

But this is a much different Carson-Newman team than LR faced in 2021, as upwards of 40 transfers have joined the Eagles’ program, including their new starting quarterback. The Bears are ranked 18th in the American Football Coaches Association poll and are off to a 2-1 start that includes a 1-0 record in SAC contests, while the Eagles are 1-2 and 0-1.

Saturday’s game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will feature the 65th all-time meeting between LR and Carson-Newman, with the Eagles holding a 44-20 advantage in the series but LR having won nine of the last 10 meetings and four in a row.

“I think they had a little bit of a lack of identity on offense last year and they’ve re-established that,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said of Carson-Newman during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday. “Let’s not forget Carson-Newman’s won championships and they’ve won a bunch and there was a long stretch where they had beaten LR several years in a row (the Bears lost 31 straight meetings from 1979-2009), so our kids are aware of the history of this game and what it means to not just our players and our football program but in the sense of a rivalry. They’re keenly aware that last year was kind of a one-off, this Carson Newman team’s significantly better.”

At QB for the Eagles is senior Ivan Corbin, who started his college career at Limestone before transferring to Georgia Southern and then Tusculum. In three games for Carson-Newman, the dual-threat signal caller has completed 28 of 49 (57.1%) passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns while carrying the ball 42 times for 210 yards and two additional scores.

Corbin is the top rusher for a team that leads the SAC with 735 rushing yards. Meanwhile, junior TJ King has 188 yards and two TDs on 42 carries, sophomore Tyree Nelson has 110 yards and a score on 14 carries and junior Vonte Brackett has 103 yards and a TD on 17 carries.

“Their running backs are running the ball extremely hard,” said Jacobs. “And you throw in the fact that a former All-American for us, Joe Ray (a 2016 LR graduate), is their offensive line coach, they’re going to be ready to play and our guys are aware of that. We understand this is a much different Carson-Newman team than we went up and played last year.”

Jacobs also spoke about Carson-Newman’s leading receiver, senior Braxton Westfield. The only member of the Eagles’ roster with more than three catches, the South Carolina native has 18 receptions for 221 yards and two TDs.

“We’ll have to control the line of scrimmage, plain and simple,” said Jacobs. “... If we can win the line of scrimmage and we can win the turnover battle then LR’s gonna have a great chance to win on Saturday.”

The Bears’ defensive front seven has done well in 2022, totaling 24 of the squad’s 29 tackles for loss. Junior defensive tackle Zeke Nance has four tackles for loss, while sophomore DT Andre Jefferson and freshman defensive end Ezekiel Campbell each have 3.5 tackles for loss. The trio has also combined for 6.5 sacks.

“I’m really proud of our defensive line group,” said Jacobs, whose D-line also includes the likes of graduate student Rashad Yelding, redshirt freshman D.J. Taylor, sophomore Cam Gordon and redshirt sophomore Toney Black. “Coach (Shawn) Chaffee does a tremendous job with those guys.”

Additionally, sophomore linebacker Devin Hibbitt is tied with senior safety Malik Taylor for the team lead in tackles with 19. Eleven of Hibbitt’s tackles have been solo stops, and he also has two tackles for loss.

“Between him and Jon Ross (Maye) and Percy King, we have good experience there (at linebacker),” said Jacobs of Hibbitt. “... Coach (Caleb) Padilla’s done a nice job getting those guys up to speed that haven’t played as much, and he’s playing with great leverage, he’s playing with good eyes and he’s finishing and tackling the football well, which are really attributing to his success right now.”

Offensively, sophomores Sean White, Dwayne McGee and Kelin Parsons all had big games for LR against Erskine. White completed 21 of 34 passes for 291 yards and two scores, while McGee finished with 118 yards and two TDs on 20 carries and Parsons had 91 yards and two scores on four receptions to go with a 45-yard rushing TD. Junior wide receiver Deondre Lester also had a strong performance with seven catches for 95 yards.

Furthermore, LR’s special teams play has been solid through the first three weeks. The Bears have already blocked multiple kicks to go with a safety and good work from kicker Johnathan Medlin and Michael Owen, a redshirt freshman and graduate student, respectively.

Medlin has converted all 11 of his extra point attempts and is 2 for 3 on field goals with a long of 36 yards, while Owen has punted 17 times for a total of 689 yards with a long of 68 and six punts that have pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line. Owen also handles kickoff duties for the Bears, and he has recorded seven touchbacks in 16 kickoffs.

“Tony Baldesare does a great job with our special teams, and really all of our coaches have some aspect of one of the different special areas,” said Jacobs. “But more than anything it’s just been a buy-in from our players. It’s been a health and depth issue for us where we were a little tattered and battered last year at times and that contributed to some our special teams ailments just because we weren’t as deep and didn’t have as many guys ready to go, but those kids have done a great job.”