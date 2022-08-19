 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LR cross country squads picked in top 5

  • Updated
Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason cross country polls for both the women and the men this week, with the Lenoir-Rhyne women being selected as the league’s third-place finisher and the Bears’ men’s squad being picked to finish fifth. The LR women were one of only two teams to receive a first-place vote and they garnered 123 total points, while the men tallied 104 points.

The SAC also released its “Runners to Watch” lists for both sports, with Janet Kwambai, Kathrin Polke and Paige Ewald representing LR’s women’s team and Jacob Parkinson, Lewis Budgen and Noah Julian representing the Bears’ men’s squad.

2022 SAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON POLL

1. Wingate (12 first-place votes), 144 points

2. Anderson, 126 points

3. Lenoir-Rhyne (1 first-place vote), 123 points

4. Catawba, 112 points

5. Lincoln Memorial, 101 points

6. Carson-Newman, 88 points

7. Tusculum, 82 points

8. Newberry, 66 points

9. Limestone, 48 points

10. UVA Wise, 45 points

11. Coker, 30 points

12. Emory & Henry, 26 points

13. Mars Hill, 23 points

2022 SAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS TO WATCH

Anderson

Elise Matthews

Whitney Hanson

Carson-Newman

Grace Lathrop

Katie Smock

Imke Van Gog

Catawba

Madison Lowery

Raina Andrews

Coker

Catherine Cann

Stephanie Forrester

Destiny Ingram

Emory & Henry

Annalyse McHone

Elise McKinney

Sydney Bonney

Lenoir-Rhyne

Janet Kwambai

Kathrin Polke

Paige Ewald

Limestone

Deimante Bedalyte

Andrea Segura

Alia Ibensadiken

Lincoln Memorial

Brooke Foster

Elke Wijkmans

Katilee Croft

Mars Hill

Alina Mueller

Alyssa Jamerson

Megan Van Etten

Newberry

Alaya Lindquist

Reagan Wells

Ahja Amos

Tusculum

Erin Bruce

Judy Chellah

Emily Coddington

UVA Wise

Haley Sykes

Kaley Sykes

Isabella Mullins

Wingate

Tatjana Mense

Gemma Rebollo

Mollie Scott

2022 SAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON POLL

1. Wingate (12 first-place votes), 144 points

2. Anderson, 125 points

3. Catawba (1 first-place vote), 124 points

4. Lincoln Memorial, 111 points

5. Lenoir-Rhyne, 104 points

6. Tusculum, 89 points

7. Carson-Newman, 72 points

8. Limestone, 69 points

9. Coker, 50 points

10. Newberry, 49 points

11. Mars Hill, 31 points

12. Emory & Henry, 27 points

13. UVA Wise, 19 points

2022 SAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS TO WATCH

Anderson

Daniel Similton

Spain Vaughan

Carson-Newman

Colten Lee

Brent Borden

Ray Brugmans

Catawba

Erick Ramirez-Ramos

Oussama Ajala

Coker

Mahliqe Andrews

Austin Bates

Josh Zeigler

Emory & Henry

Logan Choplin

Miles Baldwin

Tommy Henzey

Lenoir-Rhyne

Jacob Parkinson

Lewis Budgen

Noah Julian

Limestone

Augustin Debrock

Judson Taylor

Mohamed Redha Djane

Lincoln Memorial

Spencer Baldwin

Ben Trimm

Caleb Brock

Mars Hill

Aaron Newlon

Hunter Snyder

Braxton Cummings

Newberry

Jacob Johnson

Nathaniel Carrasco

Jared Kildrey

Tusculum

Ray Richardson

Bryson Livesay

Gideon Dowling

UVA Wise

Nick Deboard

Zach Owens

Asher Whitt

Wingate

Bastian Mrochen

Scott Nutter

Oliver Way

