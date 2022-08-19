LR cross country squads picked in top 5

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason cross country polls for both the women and the men this week, with the Lenoir-Rhyne women being selected as the league’s third-place finisher and the Bears’ men’s squad being picked to finish fifth. The LR women were one of only two teams to receive a first-place vote and they garnered 123 total points, while the men tallied 104 points.
The SAC also released its “Runners to Watch” lists for both sports, with Janet Kwambai, Kathrin Polke and Paige Ewald representing LR’s women’s team and Jacob Parkinson, Lewis Budgen and Noah Julian representing the Bears’ men’s squad.
2022 SAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON POLL
1. Wingate (12 first-place votes), 144 points
2. Anderson, 126 points
3. Lenoir-Rhyne (1 first-place vote), 123 points
4. Catawba, 112 points
5. Lincoln Memorial, 101 points
6. Carson-Newman, 88 points
7. Tusculum, 82 points
8. Newberry, 66 points
9. Limestone, 48 points
10. UVA Wise, 45 points
11. Coker, 30 points
12. Emory & Henry, 26 points
13. Mars Hill, 23 points
2022 SAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS TO WATCH
Anderson
Elise Matthews
Whitney Hanson
Carson-Newman
Grace Lathrop
Katie Smock
Imke Van Gog
Catawba
Madison Lowery
Raina Andrews
Coker
Catherine Cann
Stephanie Forrester
Destiny Ingram
Emory & Henry
Annalyse McHone
Elise McKinney
Sydney Bonney
Lenoir-Rhyne
Janet Kwambai
Kathrin Polke
Paige Ewald
Limestone
Deimante Bedalyte
Andrea Segura
Alia Ibensadiken
Lincoln Memorial
Brooke Foster
Elke Wijkmans
Katilee Croft
Mars Hill
Alina Mueller
Alyssa Jamerson
Megan Van Etten
Newberry
Alaya Lindquist
Reagan Wells
Ahja Amos
Tusculum
Erin Bruce
Judy Chellah
Emily Coddington
UVA Wise
Haley Sykes
Kaley Sykes
Isabella Mullins
Wingate
Tatjana Mense
Gemma Rebollo
Mollie Scott
2022 SAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON POLL
1. Wingate (12 first-place votes), 144 points
2. Anderson, 125 points
3. Catawba (1 first-place vote), 124 points
4. Lincoln Memorial, 111 points
5. Lenoir-Rhyne, 104 points
6. Tusculum, 89 points
7. Carson-Newman, 72 points
8. Limestone, 69 points
9. Coker, 50 points
10. Newberry, 49 points
11. Mars Hill, 31 points
12. Emory & Henry, 27 points
13. UVA Wise, 19 points
2022 SAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS TO WATCH
Anderson
Daniel Similton
Spain Vaughan
Carson-Newman
Colten Lee
Brent Borden
Ray Brugmans
Catawba
Erick Ramirez-Ramos
Oussama Ajala
Coker
Mahliqe Andrews
Austin Bates
Josh Zeigler
Emory & Henry
Logan Choplin
Miles Baldwin
Tommy Henzey
Lenoir-Rhyne
Jacob Parkinson
Lewis Budgen
Noah Julian
Limestone
Augustin Debrock
Judson Taylor
Mohamed Redha Djane
Lincoln Memorial
Spencer Baldwin
Ben Trimm
Caleb Brock
Mars Hill
Aaron Newlon
Hunter Snyder
Braxton Cummings
Newberry
Jacob Johnson
Nathaniel Carrasco
Jared Kildrey
Tusculum
Ray Richardson
Bryson Livesay
Gideon Dowling
UVA Wise
Nick Deboard
Zach Owens
Asher Whitt
Wingate
Bastian Mrochen
Scott Nutter
Oliver Way