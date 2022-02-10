LR basketball teams grab victories over Catawba

T.J. Nesmith’s career-high 32 points helped Lenoir-Rhyne’s men’s basketball team collect a 94-84 win over visiting Catawba on Wednesday in Hickory. The Bears also put three other players in double figures as they won their season-high fourth consecutive contest, shooting a season-best 51.5% (35 of 68) from the field while making 20 of 22 (90.9%) free throws.

In addition to his 32-point effort, Nesmith also pulled down eight rebounds. LR (8-14, 7-12 South Atlantic Conference) also received 20 points, seven assists and four boards from Jalen Johnson, while Nas Tyson added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds and Kevin Kangu finished with 14 points and five assists.

Catawba (9-11, 8-10) was led by 26 points and four rebounds from Bernard Pelote, while Caleb Robinson scored 20 points to go with 12 points apiece from Dre Nelson and Peyton Gerald. Nelson also contributed five assists and four boards for the Indians, who suffered their second loss in a row.

LR visits Anderson (South Carolina) on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Catawba travels to Carson-Newman at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL