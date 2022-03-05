LR baseball wins SAC opener vs. Coker

The 15th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team ran away from visiting Coker in the Bears’ South Atlantic Conference opener on Friday in Hickory, collecting a 17-4 victory for their 15th win in a row. The 15-game winning streak ties the longest single-season winning streak in the 94-year history of LR’s baseball program.

The Bears (18-1, 1-0 SAC) scored in six of the eight innings in which they batted, outhitting the Cobras (6-12, 3-1) 17-9 for the contest. Bandys High graduate Andrew Patrick picked up the win for LR on the mound, moving to 5-0 as he took over the national lead in pitching wins.

Patrick tossed five innings of two-run, five-hit ball with three strikeouts and two walks. The Bears then used four different pitchers for one inning apiece, as Austin Blevins, Scott Meitzler, Roland Thivierage and Andy Cook finished the game on the mound.

At the plate, LR received three hits apiece from Anthony Porrino and David Bell, with Wade Cuda, Cole Laskowski and Luis Atiles each adding two hits. Finishing with one hit apiece were Jackson Brown, Drew Yniesta, Brett Eurey, Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober and Kai Montano, the latter of whom blasted his first home run of the year in the eighth inning.

The win was LR’s fourth in its last five home games against Coker, and the teams will finish their three-game series with a doubleheader beginning today at 1 p.m. The Bears will then host USC Aiken on Tuesday at 4 p.m., while the Cobras will host Belmont Abbey at the same time.