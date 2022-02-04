LR baseball, softball teams begin play this weekend

Following winning seasons in 2021, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball and softball teams are back in action this weekend for the start of their 2022 campaigns. The Bears’ baseball team will be led by third-year head coach Chris Ramirez after finishing 23-18 a year ago, while the softball squad will be guided by 23rd-year head coach Shena Hollar following a 17-16 season in 2021.