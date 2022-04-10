LR baseball returns home, crushes UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team played its first home game since March 19 on Friday at Durham Field. Following a 15-2 drubbing of UVA Wise, the Bears improved to 20-1 at home in 2022.

LR outhit the Cavaliers 16-6 and finished with five home runs as it moved to 32-7 overall and 11-5 in the South Atlantic Conference. On the other side, UVA Wise dropped to 13-25 overall and 3-13 in league contests.

Luis Atiles hit a three-run homer for LR in the opening inning, while David Bell clubbed a two-run shot in the fourth, Drew Yniesta recorded solo homers in the fifth and sixth frames and Cole Laskowski notched a three-run blast in the seventh. Atiles, Yniesta, Laskowski and Nick Clarno had two hits apiece, with Bell, Wade Cuda, Ryan Healy, Anthony Porrino, Erick Ramirez, Brayden Collett, Granite Falls native Jackson Brown and Hickory native Bryce Stober each adding one hit.

Joshua Lanham (8-1) earned the win for the Bears on the mound following six innings of two-run, six-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Tanner Moyers pitched the seventh, Hickory native Andy Cook pitched the eighth and Henry Cartrett pitched the ninth for LR, with the three relievers combining for six strikeouts against one walk.

LR hosted a doubleheader against UVA Wise on Saturday before visiting nonconference USC Aiken on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while UVA Wise travels to West Virginia to battle Bluefield State College in a Wednesday twin bill that will begin at noon.