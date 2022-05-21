LR baseball defeats North Greenville

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back on the road Friday on the second day of the Southeast Regional tournament. Host North Greenville trailed throughout in a 7-1 loss to the Bears at Ashmore Park.

The loss was the first of the double-elimination tournament for the top-seeded Crusaders (46-9), who were outhit 8-5. On the other side, fourth-seeded LR improved to 46-11 and moved within one win of advancing to next week’s best-of-three Super Regional round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

The Bears and Crusaders faced off again later Friday in a contest that was completed after presstime. If North Greenville won that game, a winner-take-all contest will be played today at 1 p.m.

During Friday’s 7-1 victory, LR struck for two runs in the opening inning on an RBI single from Drew Yniesta and a sacrifice fly from Nick Clarno. The Bears added three runs in the seventh on an RBI single from former Hickory High standout Bryce Stober, a squeeze bunt from Erick Ramirez and a sacrifice fly from David Bell.

After an RBI fielder’s choice from Gehrig Octavio got the Crusaders on the board in the bottom of the seventh, LR completed the game’s scoring with two runs in the eighth. Stober plated a run with a fielder’s choice, while Wade Cuda scored on a groundout from Ramirez.

Yniesta, Stober and Cuda all had two hits for LR, which also received one hit apiece from Bell and Anthony Porrino in support of starting pitcher Andrew Patrick. The Bandys High alumnus moved to 9-2 on the season thanks to seven innings of one-run, four-hit ball with four strikeouts and five walks, while Michael Allen pitched the final two innings.

North Greenville’s Reece Fields took the loss, dropping his record to 9-2. Cory Bivins was the only player with two hits for the Crusaders, with Marek Chlup, Josh Senter and Zach Zarra tallying one apiece.