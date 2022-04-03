LR baseball collects 2-0 win over Mars Hill

MARS HILL — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team shut out Mars Hill 2-0 on the road Friday at Henderson Field, with Drew Yniesta driving in both runs for the Bears. The left fielder’s first RBI came on a single in the third inning that scored David Bell, and he also recorded a single in the fifth that plated Erick Ramirez.

LR (28-7, 8-5 South Atlantic Conference) finished with nine hits in all, led by three hits from Yniesta and two from Ramirez. Cole Laskowski, Luis Atiles, Matt Mackey and Bell added one hit apiece for the Bears, who moved to 9-6 in road contests this spring.

Austin Edwards picked up the win after pitching the first 4 1/3 innings for the Bears, improving to 3-1 on the season after surrendering three hits with four strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman. Additionally, LR’s Braden Houston earned the save following 4 2/3 innings of three-hit relief during which he struck out five and issued no walks.

LR and Mars Hill (14-19, 8-7) played a doubleheader on Saturday before the Bears travel to West Virginia on Monday for a 2 p.m. battle with nonconference Bluefield State. On the other side, the Lions visit Tusculum on Tuesday at 5 p.m.