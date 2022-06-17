LR athletic training announced as SAC's top staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference Athletic Trainers Committee has selected the Lenoir-Rhyne athletic training staff as the 2021-22 Athletic Training Staff of the Year, the league announced this week.

"Congratulations to Mike Flicker and the entire Lenoir-Rhyne athletic training staff," said SAC commissioner Patrick Britz. "The demands and expectations of all of the athletic trainers in our league are greater than they have ever been, and for the Lenoir-Rhyne staff to be recognized by their peers for this honor shows they have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of all of not only their own student-athletes, but also those on the visiting teams when playing at Lenoir-Rhyne. We are extremely thankful for the hard work and effort they all put forward every day."

Led by senior associate athletic director and head athletic trainer Michael Flicker, the Bears' athletic training staff features six certified athletic trainers: Katrina DeVore, Stephanie Dudzik, Sarah Lightfoot, Dr. Stephanie Stadden and Allie Dudrick. They provide medical coverage for LR's 27 intercollegiate and club sports athletic teams.

In addition to covering the LR athletic teams, the Bears' athletic training staff served as the host trainers for the 2022 SAC Men's and Women's Lacrosse Championship, the NCAA Men's Lacrosse South Regional and the NCAA Softball Southeast Regional.

The award is voted on by the SAC Athletic Trainers Committee.

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LENOIR-RHYNE ATHLETIC TRAINING STAFF

Kim Pate, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Vice President for Athletics: "I want to be the first to congratulate our entire LR athletic training staff for this special recognition on behalf of their peers. We are blessed to have great leadership and an outstanding AT staff who go above and beyond to provide our student-athletes with the absolute best care possible. Their commitment to the well-being and overall student-athlete experience is unmatched and this recognition will mean a lot to them."

Mike Van Bruggen, Carson-Newman University, Associate AD for Sports Medicine: "Michael Flicker and the entire sports medicine team at Lenoir-Rhyne University are some of the hardest working people I know. They are dedicated to providing outstanding healthcare for their student-athletes, while fostering an environment for safe sport participation for their students as well as visiting student-athletes."

Josh Nelson, Limestone University, Head Athletic Trainer, Chair of SAC Athletic Trainers Committee: "Michael Flicker and his entire staff have done an outstanding job this year. They have gone above and beyond in order to make visiting teams and their staff feel at home. Flicker is a proven leader among a very experienced SAC sports medicine community and is always willing to assist athletic trainers at the other SAC institutions. This award could not go to a more deserving staff and program."

Allen Shelley, Mars Hill University, Assistant AD and Director of Sports Medicine: "Congratulations to the Lenoir-Rhyne University athletic training staff on this much-deserved recognition. The Lenoir-Rhyne University athletic training staff has a strong legacy of excellence in athletic health care and continues to raise the standard of care and support for all SAC student-athletes. Michael Flicker and the entire LR athletic training staff model a servant-leadership approach to patient care and support that is the standard for all programs. Lenoir-Rhyne University student-athletes are fortunate to have this staff providing their health care. Again, congratulations and keep up the great work."