LR athletes nab all-region, all-conference honors

The winter sports season is currently in full swing, but following a successful fall campaign, it is time to recognize the Lenoir-Rhyne athletes who have received all-region and All-South Atlantic Conference honors thus far.

Here’s a list of the Bears’ all-region and all-conference selections for the fall 2022 season (if more LR athletes are named all-region or receive All-American recognition, they will be revealed at a later date):

ALL-REGION SELECTIONS

Men’s Soccer

Carles Montoliu Lobo, senior midfielder (first team)

Dani Fernandez, graduate student defender (first team)

Women’s Soccer

Elin Hansson, freshman midfielder (first team)

Kate Casey, sophomore defender (first team)

Ria Acton, senior defender (second team)

Louise Berg, junior defender (second team)

Women’s Cross Country

Paige Ewald, junior

Janet Kwambai, senior – also qualified for Dec. 2 nationals at NCAA Southeast Regional meet

Kathrin Polke, senior

Men’s Cross Country

Jacob Parkinson, sophomore

ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE SELECTIONS

Football

SAC Piedmont Division Offensive Freshman of the Year: Malik Simmons, tight end

Kelin Parsons, sophomore wide receiver (First Team Piedmont Offense)

Xavier Jennings, sophomore offensive lineman (First Team Piedmont Offense)

Andre Jefferson, sophomore defensive lineman (First Team Piedmont Defense)

Jon Ross Maye, sophomore linebacker (First Team Piedmont Defense)

C'Darius Kelley, redshirt sophomore defensive back (First Team Piedmont Defense)

Dwayne McGee, sophomore running back (Second Team Piedmont Offense)

Blake Jefferson, junior offensive lineman (Second Team Piedmont Offense)

Devin Hibbitt, sophomore linebacker (Second Team Piedmont Defense)

Men's Soccer

Dani Fernandez, graduate student defender (first team)

Carles Montoliu Lobo, senior midfielder (first team)

Adrian Martina, graduate student forward (first team)

Oliver Gardner, senior defender (second team)

Luis Hernandez, graduate student midfielder (third team)

Women’s Soccer

SAC Offensive Player of the Year: Elin Hansson, freshman midfielder

SAC Freshman of the Year: Elin Hansson, midfielder

SAC Coach of the Year: Dean Ward

Ria Acton, senior defender (first team)

Louise Berg, junior defender (first team)

Kate Casey, sophomore defender (first team)

Neve Duston, senior midfielder (second team)

Stephanie Figueiredo, graduate student midfielder (second team)

Carola Busquets, freshman midfielder (second team)

Volleyball

SAC Freshman of the Year: Emmaleigh Allen, outside hitter

Colette Romp, senior right side hitter (second team)

Ashley Hawkins, graduate student outside hitter (second team)

Emma Clark, graduate student middle blocker (second team)