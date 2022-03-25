LR announces 2022 football schedule; Bears will play 7 home games

Coming off a third straight NCAA Division II playoff appearance, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team has announced its 2022 schedule. The season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Virginia State in the newly renovated Moretz Stadium. The Bears will play seven home games during the 2022 regular season, maximizing the opportunity to play between the bricks.

LR opens with Virginia State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 in a rematch of the 2021 season opener, which the Bears won by a 48-7 final. The game will be historic as it will be played in Moretz Stadium following its first significant upgrade since 1989. The venue will feature an all-new home side of the stadium with new grandstands, a brand new press box, new LED lights, new concession stands and two new video boards.

Moretz Stadium will also have a brand new stadium entrance for fans, upgraded restrooms and a new tunnel for the Bears’ field entrance. In terms of seating, LR offers five different seating options, three of which are premium. On top of general admission, there will be seat-back chairs for the Bears Club Reserved section, eight luxury suites and a VIP Club Area by the team tunnel.

In one of the biggest regular-season nonconference games in the recent history of LR football, the Bears will host reigning national champion Ferris State on Sept. 10. The Bulldogs are coming off a perfect 14-0 season and beat Valdosta State 58-17 in the 2021 Division II national championship game.

LR will hit the road in Week 3, traveling to South Atlantic Conference foe Erskine on Sept. 17 in the first matchup between the two programs since 1951.

LR will host Carson-Newman (Sept. 24), Limestone (Oct. 8), Newberry (Oct. 22), Wingate (Oct. 29) and Tusculum (Nov. 12) and will travel to take on UVA Wise (Oct. 1), Barton (Oct. 15) and Catawba (Nov. 5) in SAC play this fall.

This year is the first season a SAC championship will take place. The championship is scheduled for Nov. 12 and will feature the top team from the Piedmont and Mountain Divisions. If LR finishes atop the Piedmont, it will take on the first-place team in the Mountain Division. The current opponent of Tusculum on Nov. 12 could shift depending on the standings at the end of the season.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ full regular-season schedule for 2022, including kickoff times for their home games:

Sept. 3: Home vs. Virginia State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: Home vs. Ferris State, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17: Away at Erskine*

Sept. 24: Home vs. Carson-Newman*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1: Away at UVA Wise*

Oct. 8: Home vs. Limestone*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: Away at Barton*

Oct. 22: Home vs. Newberry*, 2 p.m.

Oct. 29: Home vs. Wingate*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5: Away at Catawba*

Nov. 12: Home vs. Tusculum*, 1 p.m.

* denotes South Atlantic Conference game