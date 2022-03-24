LR alum Grady to enter SAC HOF

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference will induct five members into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class, the league announced Thursday. Receiving honors will be Lenoir-Rhyne alumna Maya Grady, Tusculum alumna Jasmine Gunn, former Wingate baseball coach and athletic director Steve Poston, and Carson-Newman alumnus Kenneth Tyson. The SAC will also honor the recipient of the conference’s Distinguished Alumni Award, which will be awarded to Mars Hill alumna Dr. Kristina Osborn.

"We are truly honored to be able to add these outstanding individuals into our list of distinguished Hall of Fame inductees,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. "The SAC is honored to recognize and celebrate each of them for their numerous and outstanding accomplishments. They all exemplify the rich tradition that the SAC has for both academic and athletic excellence."

MAYA GRADY

A 2003 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne, Grady is one of the best players in Lenoir-Rhyne and SAC women’s basketball history. Her historic career includes being named SAC Freshman of the Year, Co-Player of the Year, SAC Women’s Basketball Tournament MVP and Second Team All-American. The three-time All-Conference selection led the league in assists for three years and was the assist-to-turnover ratio leader for two years. She led the Bears to their first SAC Tournament Championship in 2003 and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. She ranks in the top five in five SAC statistical categories and is Lenoir-Rhyne’s all-time leader in assists with 640. In addition to passing the ball, Grady was a scoring threat with 1,284 career points. She was the first Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball player to be named Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year and SAC Tournament MVP during her career.

Grady continued to be an active member of the basketball community even after graduation, including playing semi-professional basketball with the SC All-Stars in 2008-09. Currently, she is a Sales Associate Manager for PepsiCo-Frito Lay in Charlotte and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Mentor11 Foundation.

JASMINE GUNN

A 2012 graduate of Tusculum, Gunn helped lead the Pioneers to one of the best four-year runs in program history, including four consecutive 20-win seasons, three SAC titles, two SAC Tournament championships and four trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament. Gunn was a three-time All-American and was a finalist for National Player of the Year in 2010. She was named Southeast Region Player of the Year, SAC Player of the Year twice and SAC Freshman of the Year, in addition to being a three-time all-region selection and a four-time all-conference pick. She scored 2,180 career points in a SAC- and Tusculum-record 125 career games, averaging 17.4 points per game. Gunn was the first Tusculum student-athlete to be named SAC Female Athlete of the Year and she was named Tusculum’s Female Athlete of the Year in both the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. She was inducted into the Tusculum Hall of Fame in 2017.

After graduating from Tusculum, Gunn began a successful coaching career. She is currently the head basketball coach at Exceptional Education in Tennessee. Additionally, she volunteers throughout the Middle Tennessee area training area youth in basketball, and she is a motivational speaker for secondary schools and colleges in Tennessee.

STEVE POSTON

Poston spent half a century at Wingate serving as a baseball coach and administrator, including a stint as the Wingate Vice President and Director of Athletics that spanned over 20 years. During his tenure as the leader of Wingate Athletics, the Bulldogs won 13 consecutive SAC Echols Athletic Excellence Awards and led the SAC in conference titles, Scholar-Athletes and Presidents Award winners. Poston’s Bulldogs are responsible for the only two NCAA Division II National Championships won by a SAC institution, men’s soccer in 2016 and baseball in 2021. He also added seven sports to Wingate lineup during his time: men’s swimming, women’s lacrosse, women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s triathlon, and field hockey.

A longtime community leader in Union County, Poston has served on the Monroe Rotary Club, the Union County Habitat for Humanity and the Lee Park Christian Academy Board of Trustees. He represented the SAC with a four-year stint on the NCAA Division II Management Council, served on the NCAA Nominating Committee, the NCAA Legislative Committee, and was on the NCAA Walter Byers Scholarship Committee.

Poston was inducted into the Wingate Hall of Fame in 2018 and received the HeART of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. He retired from full-time work at Wingate in December of 2021, but still serves in a part-time role as an advisor to Dr. Rhett Brown.

KENNETH TYSON

A 1988 graduate of Carson-Newman, Tyson is the Eagles' second all-time leading rusher, as he powered his way to 4,042 yards in his four years on the football team. Carson-Newman played for a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national title in all four of his years on the roster and won three. He holds Carson-Newman's single-season record for rushing yards with 1,867 in his senior year. He is one of two players in school history to find the end zone 50 times in a career. Tyson is a two-time All-American and two-time Offensive Player of the Year in the SAC. Tyson had seven 200-yard rushing performances in his career, including four in his senior year alone.

Upon graduating from Carson-Newman, Tyson signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins.

DR. KRISTINA OSBORN

A 2008 graduate of Mars Hill, Osborn was a standout member of the Lions' softball team from 2004-08 and holds several school records, including highest batting average with .484 in the 2006 season, most doubles in a season with 22 doubles in the 2008 campaign and career doubles with 61 doubles during her tenure at Mars Hill. She was a two-time All-SAC selection on the field and was a two-time Academic All-District selection, as well as an Academic All-American. She was named the 2008 SAC Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was the class valedictorian, and was named a Grayson Scholar her senior year.

After her time at Mars Hill, Osborn attended the University of Alabama School of Medicine and did her residency at the University of South Alabama Family Medicine. She received the prestigious Philoptochos Scholarship during medical school, as well as the Dorsey Scholarship, and presented research on cardiomyopathy and hypothermic therapy and intervention during medical school.

An active member of the community, Osborn has done work with Habitat for Humanity, the Penelope House, Victory Health Partners, the Humane Society, the Clayne Crawford Foundation, the Southeast Alabama Mountain Bikers Association and the International Mountain Bikers Association. Additionally, she has served as a youth travel softball coach, and she continues to play in community softball leagues.

Currently, Osborn is a Travel Emergency Medical Physician serving three hospitals in Alabama.

The 2022 SAC Hall of Fame banquet will take place as part of the conference's spring meetings June 2 in Greenville, South Carolina.