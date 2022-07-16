LR adds Soree as assistant soccer coach

Lenoir-Rhyne head women's soccer coach Dean Ward has announced the hiring of Zandy Soree as the program's newest assistant coach. Soree comes to Hickory after a standout career at the University of Central Florida and a stint in the 2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League.

"I am excited to have Zandy join the LR family. Her knowledge of the game will be a huge asset to the program and in particular our players," said Ward. "Zandy has an intelligent soccer mind having been around high-level environments at the collegiate, professional and international level along with working under some of the best coaches in the country.

"Zandy's soccer resume speaks for itself, but more importantly she is a wonderful human being," he added. "Her ability to relate and connect with our student-athletes will be invaluable and I have no doubt she'll prove to be a fantastic addition to the LR program."

At UCF, Soree earned all-conference second team honors as a senior and netted three game-winning goals including the winner against No. 22 SMU. She also earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team in 2016. In her four years with the Knights, Soree played in 67 matches and finished with 14 goals and 11 assists, including a career-best seven goals and 16 points as a senior.

Following her collegiate playing career, Soree signed a contract with the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League in 2020 and also spent some time on trial with the Houston Dash.

In September 2021, Soree joined Breioablike of the Icelandic Urvalsdeild and competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage. Soree played in all six games.

Soree is from Weston, Florida. She attended American Heritage High School prior to enrolling at UCF.