 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LP Frans to host App State vs. UNC Asheville
0 Comments

LP Frans to host App State vs. UNC Asheville

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Appalachian State baseball team will take on UNC Asheville at the Hickory Crawdads' L.P. Frans Stadium on Tuesday, March 29. The game, presented by KICKS 103.3, will have a 6 p.m. first pitch with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the game are on sale now on the Crawdads’ website. Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game. App State students, faculty and alumni can get $6 tickets with a school ID.

The game will be App State’s first visit to L.P. Frans since February 2016, when the Mountaineers played Quinnipiac.

Groups and suites are available for the game. To reserve your group, please call the Crawdads' front office at 828-322-3000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 8 Duke beats Wake Forest
College

No. 8 Duke beats Wake Forest

  • Updated

WINSTON-SALEM — Duke labored through two games with shaky shooting and turnover-prone play since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cobras pull away from Combine
College

Cobras pull away from Combine

  • Updated

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team topped Combine Academy 82-62 during Wednesday’s home con…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert