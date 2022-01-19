LP Frans to host App State vs. UNC Asheville

The Appalachian State baseball team will take on UNC Asheville at the Hickory Crawdads' L.P. Frans Stadium on Tuesday, March 29. The game, presented by KICKS 103.3, will have a 6 p.m. first pitch with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the game are on sale now on the Crawdads’ website. Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game. App State students, faculty and alumni can get $6 tickets with a school ID.

The game will be App State’s first visit to L.P. Frans since February 2016, when the Mountaineers played Quinnipiac.

Groups and suites are available for the game. To reserve your group, please call the Crawdads' front office at 828-322-3000.