Long waits finally end for Duke, Ga Tech to play a game

In the meantime, November has been a month for practice. And more practice.

“We went back and had basically another training camp, one obviously you’re not expecting,” Collins said, adding the goals were to “get some guys strong and get some guys healthy.”

Duke had an open date before before a Nov. 21 date with Wake Forest was first put on hold, then ultimately canceled, due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and injuries within the Demon Deacons' program.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe compared the layoff to a long break before a bowl game.

“It’s such an unusual circumstance,” Cutcliffe said. “You don’t know how much — they’ve had a month off — they’ve adjusted or changed. I think we both have certainly tried to continue to work and to grow as a program.

“It’s a little different than an opening game in the fact that we’ve practiced a lot of football, played a lot of football to this point.”

EXTRA PREP

Duke tight end Noah Gray said he spent more time studying film during the extra time between games. He said it was an opportunity to “smooth out some stuff.”