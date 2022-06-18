Loftin reflects on successful freshman year at UNC Greensboro

CONOVER — Grace Loftin excelled in multiple sports at Newton-Conover High School, and she shined during her freshman year at the college level as well. A Division I softball player at UNC Greensboro, Loftin nabbed numerous awards for the Southern Conference (SoCon) regular-season champions this past season.

Loftin’s first year with the Spartans included a transition from the infield to the outfield. She played in and started 56 of UNCG’s 57 games, helping the squad finish 39-18, collect its fifth straight SoCon regular-season title and reach the championship game of the SoCon tournament.

“We all truly just wanted to see each other succeed,” said Loftin of what made the 2022 Spartans so special. “There was no drama or anything, it was truly just such a genuine connection. ... It was really just how close we were and how happy we were to see each other succeed. It was awesome.”

Loftin had UNCG’s fourth-highest batting average with a .296 mark, and she also ranked second in RBIs (46), tied teammates Makenna Matthijs and Samantha Lagrama for third in home runs (11) and was third in slugging percentage (.605), fourth in on-base percentage (.370) and fifth in hits (45) and total bases (92). Additionally, Loftin tied Matthijs for the team lead in doubles (14) and her 24 runs scored were the eighth-most for the Spartans.

Tasked with learning a new position after serving as a shortstop and pitcher at Newton-Conover, Loftin made the move to the outfield and played solid defense. Her 101 putouts were tied for third on the team, and she committed just two errors for a .981 fielding percentage — the fourth-best mark among UNCG players.

“The transition was a little different because outfield is different from infield,” said Loftin. “You have to make longer throws and the communication out there is a lot different, but my teammates and my coaches were super helpful. They wanted to see me do well out there, so they helped me a lot.

“I would say probably the most difficult thing was just judging the ball at first,” she continued. “I was pretty bad about telling if it was one I’d have to lay out for, like it would be something I could go catch on my feet but I’d still dive for it, so that was probably the biggest adjustment I had to make. But I ended up falling in love with it, so I think outfield is my home for the rest of my softball career and I’m not mad about it.”

Loftin was the SoCon Player of the Week for games played March 14-20, hitting .533 with seven RBIs, five extra-base hits and three multi-hit games in a four-game span. She also earned D1 Softball Freshman of the Week honors that same week, and she was the SoCon Player of the Month for March after batting .373 and slugging .898 with eight homers, seven doubles and 30 RBIs.

Loftin was also an All-SoCon First Team selection, a member of the conference’s all-freshman team, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Mideast Second Team honoree and one of 16 players named to the Extra Inning Softball All-Freshman Team.

“I think I’m probably most proud of how much better I got throughout the season,” said Loftin. “Coming in I was new and still rocky in a few places, then I really went to work and I was hitting extra outside of practice with our hitting coach once a week, getting with her before and during the season. So I think I’m most proud of my growth throughout the season and I’m looking forward to next season.

“I would love to see myself hit more home runs and get more RBIs,” she added of what improvements she would like to make. “And then I always think there’s room to be an even better teammate and just to cheer my teammates on. ... So really just in all aspects I think I can get better, I’m still not satisfied.”

Loftin admitted that it was difficult to choose a favorite memory from her freshman season, but she did pinpoint a couple of games that stand out. The first was a 5-1 home win over Furman on May 1 that was highlighted by a grand slam from fellow outfielder Jordan Gontram, and the second was Loftin’s 3-for-3 performance during a 19-1 home victory over Mercer on March 27 that included three homers and six RBIs.

Loftin said the biggest difference between playing softball at the high school level versus playing at the D1 level is that “your spot isn’t guaranteed.” If you are struggling at the plate you won’t receive as much playing time, meaning you have “to work for your spot, earn it and keep it.”

The entire coaching staff has been influential in Loftin’s development as a college player. Janelle Breneman has been the Spartans’ head coach for the past decade, while Bethaney Wells, Kendra Kirkhoff and Stephanie Bryden were her assistants during the 2022 season.

“The whole coaching staff is just so awesome, I have nothing but good things to say about them,” said Loftin, who added that Breneman has “been there for me, she’s supported me, and she just wants nothing but to see me and the rest of my teammates succeed.

“... Even if I was in a slump or anything like that, she was letting me know that I would get through it,” she continued. “I love my coaching staff, they’re my best supporters.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

