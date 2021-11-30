Location changed for upcoming CVCC fundraiser

The location for the “Reeling In For Red Hawks” bass fishing tournament fundraiser has been changed.

The tournament, which is in its second year, was scheduled to take place on Lake Hickory at the Whittenburg ramp.

However, due to a scheduling conflict, the tournament will now be held out of the Oxford Dam ramp. It will still be held on its original date and time — Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Entry into the tournament is $100 per team and $10 for the Big Fish competition.

Funds raised from the event will provide scholarship opportunities for current and future Red Hawk anglers as well as travel expenses, equipment and tournament entry fees.

For more information or to register, donate or sponsor the tournament, please contact CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo at amayo095@cvcc.edu or call 828-612-7940.