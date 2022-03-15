Local college basketball players named to all-conference teams

The Bears’ third-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 6.1 boards per game, Dillinger also led LR with 33 blocks in 22 games. The Waxhaw native made 17 starts at the forward position and was the Bears’ leading offensive rebounder with 42 offensive boards.

Nasim Fuller, CVCC Men’s Basketball (All-Region 10 Division II First Team)

Sophomore guard Fuller led the Red Hawks in scoring at 17.4 points per game, and the Concord native also pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game to finish second on the team. In addition, he shot 46.4% from the field and his 540 points scored were the second-most in a season at CVCC.

Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball (All-SAC Second Team)

The Bears’ second-leading scorer at 16 points per game, Harman was also LR’s leading rebounder at 6.7 boards per game and her 99 assists and 48 steals were first on the team as well. Tied for the team lead in 3-pointers made (28), the sophomore guard from Chesapeake, Virginia, was also LR’s top free throw shooter at 89.9%.

Brandi Hudson, Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball (All-SAC Third Team)