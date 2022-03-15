Local college basketball players named to all-conference teams

Basketball players from the three local colleges — Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba Valley Community College and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute — recently landed on all-conference teams for the 2021-22 season. LR had four players named to the All-South Atlantic Conference team, while CVCC and Caldwell put student-athletes on the All-Region 10 teams for their respective divisions.
Here’s a look at all 14 all-conference selections (honorees are listed in alphabetical order):
Anthony Allen, CVCC Men’s Basketball (All-Region 10 Division II Honorable Mention)
A sophomore guard, Allen started 21 of 31 games for the Red Hawks. The Charlotte native led CVCC in 3-point percentage (30.4) and 3-pointers made (65) while averaging 14.2 points per game, which ranked third on the team.
Kelis Carmon, CVCC Women’s Basketball (All-Region 10 Division II First Team)
A Wendell native, Carmon recorded seven double-doubles to lead the Red Hawks. The sophomore forward was also CVCC’s leading scorer at 14.5 points per game and leading rebounder at 8.5 boards per game.
Maddie Dillinger, Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball (SAC All-Freshman Team)
The Bears’ third-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 6.1 boards per game, Dillinger also led LR with 33 blocks in 22 games. The Waxhaw native made 17 starts at the forward position and was the Bears’ leading offensive rebounder with 42 offensive boards.
Nasim Fuller, CVCC Men’s Basketball (All-Region 10 Division II First Team)
Sophomore guard Fuller led the Red Hawks in scoring at 17.4 points per game, and the Concord native also pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game to finish second on the team. In addition, he shot 46.4% from the field and his 540 points scored were the second-most in a season at CVCC.
Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball (All-SAC Second Team)
The Bears’ second-leading scorer at 16 points per game, Harman was also LR’s leading rebounder at 6.7 boards per game and her 99 assists and 48 steals were first on the team as well. Tied for the team lead in 3-pointers made (28), the sophomore guard from Chesapeake, Virginia, was also LR’s top free throw shooter at 89.9%.
Brandi Hudson, Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball (All-SAC Third Team)
Hudson was the Bears’ leading scorer at 17 points per game, and she also finished third in rebounds at 5.0 boards per game while coming up with 38 steals to rank second on the squad. A junior forward from Chicago, Illinois, she previously played at Kankakee Community College.
Caleb Mauldin, Caldwell Men’s Basketball (All-Region 10 Division I Second Team)
A freshman forward from Salisbury, Mauldin averaged 10 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Cobras, who lost to Triton College in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday in Hutchinson, Kansas. Caldwell had never played in the NJCAA tournament prior to Tuesday’s contest.
TJ Nesmith, Lenoir-Rhyne Men’s Basketball (All-SAC Third Team)
Nesmith led the Bears in scoring at 14.3 points per game, while his 3.9 rebounds per contest also ranked first. Additionally, the junior forward from Burlington was LR’s leading shot blocker with 33 blocks in 26 games (14 starts) and had the highest field-goal percentage on the team at 61.5%.
Toyaz Solomon, Caldwell Men’s Basketball (All-Region 10 Division I First Team, Newcomer of the Year)
A freshman guard from Enfield, Solomon averaged a team-high 12.2 points per game on 46% from the field. He also grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game and totaled 86 blocks to rank second in the Region in both categories.
Shad Thomas, CVCC Men’s Basketball (All-Region 10 Division II First Team)
Thomas registered 22 double-doubles and had six games with 20 or more rebounds to set a pair of new program records for the Red Hawks. The freshman forward from Winston-Salem was the leading rebounder among NJCAA Division II men’s basketball players, also setting new single-season program records for rebounds (426) and rebounds per game (13.7).
Note: CVCC women’s basketball players Keziah Soogrim, Jordan Joyner, Tre’zha Muhammad and Kenzley Dunlap were named to the Academic All-Region 10 team. To be selected to the Academic All-Region team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.7 GPA in one previous semester or a 3.6 GPA for two previous semesters.