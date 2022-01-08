 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Memorial cruises past L-R men
Lincoln Memorial cruises past L-R men

  • Updated
Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered its ninth loss in a row during Saturday’s road game, falling 93-62 at the hands of 15th-ranked Lincoln Memorial. The Bears trailed 48-30 at the half and were outscored 48-24 in the paint during their third straight matchup against a ranked opponent.

L-R (3-11, 2-9 South Atlantic Conference) committed 12 turnovers on Saturday, which the Railsplitters (12-2, 9-2) turned into 22 points. In addition, the Bears were outshot 54.5% (36 of 66) to 40.7% (24 of 59) from the field, 39.3% (11 of 28) to 33.3% (6 of 18) from 3-point range and 76.9% (10 of 13) to 47.1% (8 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Lincoln Memorial’s Alex Dahling led all scorers with 20 points, also pulling down five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Jordan Guest added 16 points for the Railsplitters, who also got 14 points and seven boards from Jordan Walters, 11 points from Chase Rankin and 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks from Martez Brown.

Kevin Kangu paced L-R with 12 points, while Cooper Fowler chipped in 10 points and six boards. Nas Tyson had a game-high four steals for the Bears, and he also registered seven points.

L-R hosts UVA Wise on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. following the women’s game at 5:30 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial entertains Limestone at the same time.

