Lenoir-Rhyne's Pate named president of D2 ADA

CLEVELAND — The Division II Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) has selected Kim Pate, director of athletics at Lenoir-Rhyne University, to serve as president for the 2022-23 membership year.
"I am extremely honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as president for the D2 ADA," said Pate. "I am blessed to work alongside some of the top leaders in collegiate athletics who make up the D2 ADA Board and who are truly dedicated to making a positive impact on the student-athlete experience. As we navigate the dynamic changes occurring within the landscape of college athletics, I feel blessed that our association is extremely engaged in seeking solutions to the various challenges we are all experiencing while keeping the health and well-being of the student-athlete front and center as we look for opportunities to enhance and support their experience."
Pate takes over for past president Bren Stevens, vice president and director of athletics at the University of Charleston, while Kirby Garry, director of athletics at Cal State Monterey Bay, moves to 1st Vice President and Andrew Gavin, director of athletics at University of Wisconsin Parkside, moves to the role of 2nd Vice President. Michael McFarland, director of athletics at Bloomsburg University, joins the D2 ADA Officers as the new 3rd Vice President for the 2022-23 membership year.
The following directors of athletics will serve on the Board of Directors for the 2022-23 membership year:
- Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins, San Francisco State University (CCAA)
- Jenn Bell, Converse University (CC)
- Sheila Wooten, Bloomfield College (CACC)
- Clyde Doughty, Bowie State University (CIAA)
- Traci Murphy, Daemen University (ECC)
- Keith Baxter, Southeastern Oklahoma State University (GAC)
- Paul Lowden, Davenport University (GLIAC)
- Tom Eisenhauer, William Jewell College (GLVC)
- Brandi Laurita, University of Findlay (GMAC)
- Theresa Hanson, Simon Fraser University (GNAC)
- Jason Carmichael, University of West Georgia (GSC)
- Connor Smith, Dallas Baptist University (LSC)
- Curtis Hammeke, Fort Hays State University (MIAA)
- Scott Swain, Notre Dame College (MEC)
- Rachel Burleson, Franklin Pierce University (NE10)
- Pam Gohl, University of Sioux Falls (NSIC)
- Phil Billeci-Gard, Holy Names University (PWC)
- Brian Reese, Lander University (PBC)
- Lisa Goddard McGuirk, Gannon University (PSAC)
- Joel Lueken, South Dakota School of Mines (RMAC)
- Bert Epting, Anderson University (SAC)
- Curtis Campbell, Morehouse College (SIAC)
- Michael Mominey, Nova Southeastern University (SSC)