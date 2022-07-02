Lenoir-Rhyne's Pate named president of D2 ADA

"I am extremely honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as president for the D2 ADA," said Pate. "I am blessed to work alongside some of the top leaders in collegiate athletics who make up the D2 ADA Board and who are truly dedicated to making a positive impact on the student-athlete experience. As we navigate the dynamic changes occurring within the landscape of college athletics, I feel blessed that our association is extremely engaged in seeking solutions to the various challenges we are all experiencing while keeping the health and well-being of the student-athlete front and center as we look for opportunities to enhance and support their experience."