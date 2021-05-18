 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lenoir-Rhyne's McRea qualifies for Olympic trials
0 comments
top story

Lenoir-Rhyne's McRea qualifies for Olympic trials

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Micah McRea
Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After missing the qualifying time by .07 seconds on Friday evening, Lenoir-Rhyne sophomore men's swimmer Micah McRea came back on Saturday evening to eclipse the qualifying time of 1:03.29 with a swim of 1:02.85 in the 100-meter breaststroke to earn a spot in the upcoming Olympic time trials in Omaha, Nebraska. McRea becomes the first L-R swimmer to qualify for the Olympic trials, which begin on June 4 at 10 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R set to host South Regional
College

L-R set to host South Regional

  • Updated

Last month, Lenoir-Rhyne was selected as the host of the NCAA Division II South Regional for men’s lacrosse. This weekend, the Bears will begi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert