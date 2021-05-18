Lenoir-Rhyne's McRea qualifies for Olympic trials

After missing the qualifying time by .07 seconds on Friday evening, Lenoir-Rhyne sophomore men's swimmer Micah McRea came back on Saturday evening to eclipse the qualifying time of 1:03.29 with a swim of 1:02.85 in the 100-meter breaststroke to earn a spot in the upcoming Olympic time trials in Omaha, Nebraska. McRea becomes the first L-R swimmer to qualify for the Olympic trials, which begin on June 4 at 10 a.m.