Lenoir-Rhyne women's golf posts 12th-highest team GPA in Division II
Lenoir-Rhyne women's golf
Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

The Lenoir-Rhyne women's golf team recorded the 12th-highest team grade point average in all of Division II for the 2019-20 academic year. The Bears finished with a cumulative 3.731 GPA, which was second among South Atlantic Conference squads. Lenoir-Rhyne was also ranked inside the top 25 nationally on the links, receiving a standout season from senior Ainee O'Connor who won SAC Golfer of the Year, the Elite 20 Award and Scholar-Athlete of the Year in addition to being named an All-American honorable mention recipient. 

