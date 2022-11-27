Lenoir-Rhyne women rout Converse 94-34 in basketball

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team dominated visiting Converse on Saturday in Hickory, winning 94-34 to move to 6-0 for the first time in 15 years.

The 60-point win represented the Bears’ largest margin of victory since beating Davidson by 74 points in 1983.

LR received a game-high 23 points from Emily Harman, while Megan Landsiedel had 13, Blaikley Crooks finished with 12, Jalen Gathers scored 11 and Nevaeh Johnson had 10. Harman made 8 of 10 field goals and all seven of her free throw attempts, and she also dished out five assists, pulled down four rebounds and came up with four steals.

Landsiedel and Gathers each had five boards to go with their double-figure scoring efforts, while the Bears outrebounded the Valkyries 49-45 as a team. LR also had just eight turnovers as compared to 30 turnovers by Converse, which remained winless at 0-6.

LR improved to 9-0 all-time against Converse in the teams’ first meeting since 2015. The Bears led 37-5 after the opening quarter, 55-11 at halftime and 77-17 through three periods.

The Bears travel to Francis Marion today at 5:30 p.m., while Converse hosts North Greenville on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 67, Converse 58

The Bears bounced back from a loss to Mount Olive earlier in the week, topping the Valkyries at home Saturday behind L.J. McCoy’s game-high 22 points, which included a 5-for-8 performance from 3-point range.

With the win, LR moved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home while dropping Converse to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in true road games.

Other double-digit scorers for LR included Jalen Johnson with 15 points and six rebounds and Nas Tyson with 15 points and four boards. The Bears built a 36-26 advantage at halftime and were able to hold on for a nine-point victory after allowing the Valkyries to get as close as four points in the second half.

LR had never faced Converse in men’s basketball before Saturday’s contest, which represented the Bears’ 538th all-time win at Shuford Arena.

Jay Mitchell scored 17 points for the Valkyries in a losing effort, with 12 of his points coming after halftime.

The Bears host Columbus State on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Converse has a home game against North Greenville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.