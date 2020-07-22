Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball earns USMC/AVCA team academic award
Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball
Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team recently earned the 2019-20 United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award. The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award honors collegiate and high school volleyball student-athletes that displayed excellence in the classroom during the academic year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade point average. The Bears went 16-15 on the court last season, including an 11-11 mark in South Atlantic Conference play.

