Lenoir-Rhyne triathletes recognized at Hickory City Council meeting

Mayor Hank Guess presented the Lenoir-Rhyne Women's Triathlon team with a plaque in recognition of their 2022 NCAA Division II title. He made the presentation at Tuesday's Hickory City Council meeting.

Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate said this is the first NCAA championship for a Bears team. The football team's 1960 championship took place when the school was part of the NAIA.

The triathlon team is new, having only existed for about three years. Harley Mason, the team's coach, was named National Coach of the Year in her first season leading the team.