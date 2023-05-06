ANDERSON, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s track and field teams both finished second during the South Atlantic Conference championship meet this week at Anderson University. Wingate came in first on both sides, with the men outscoring the Bears 221 to 133.5 and the women outscoring LR 201.5 to 152.

Twelve schools attended the meet, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday. LR women’s participant Alexis Brown received co-track athlete of the meet and freshman of the meet honors.

On the men’s side, LR garnered the most points (24) in the decathlon. Philip Stomne took the top spot with a score of 6,376 and Oliver Thatcher came in second with a score of 6,192, while Dion Enongene and Mike Karicher finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Other top performances on the men’s side included second-, fifth-, and seventh-place finishes in the javelin throw. Orlando Descartes finished second with a toss of 54.83 meters, while Josh Wise came in fifth (51.58 meters) and Stomne took seventh (47.46 meters).

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, Clarence McGill finished second with a time of 53.20 seconds, Jacob Wadsworth came in seventh with a time of 56.50 seconds and Marcus Crumpler finished eighth with a time of 59.16 seconds. Lucas Besong added a fourth-place time of 47.93 seconds in the 400-meter dash, while Wadsworth came in sixth (48.15 seconds) and Crumpler finished seventh (48.29 seconds).

Karicher was the second-place finisher in the men’s pole vault with a mark of 4.35 meters, with Stomne and Noah Rhodes coming in fifth and seventh, respectively, while the 4x400-meter relay team of Besong, John Sisson, Chris Neal and Dario Matau finished with a third-place time of 3:16.82 and Ellis Horton came in third in the discus throw with a toss of 46.09 meters.

Wadsworth posted a third-place finish in the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.35 meters, while Matau was second in the 200-meter dash (20.59 seconds) and third in the 100-meter dash (10.43 seconds). Trent Davis added a third-place time of 20.78 seconds in the 200 and a sixth-place time of 10.47 seconds in the 100.

On the women’s side, Brown finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.38 seconds and also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.44 seconds. She anchored LR’s 4x100-meter relay team as well, teaming with Holly Kone, Melody Jones and Molly McGrath to post a first-place time of 45.84 seconds.

In the women’s triple jump, Kone came in first with a mark of 12.09 meters. She also finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.65 seconds, while Pearl Ballard came in second in the pole vault with a mark of 3.40 meters to go with a fifth-place finish from Lacy Triplett (3.15 meters) and a sixth-place finish from Melena Howell (3.00 meters).

Triplett was also successful in the women’s javelin throw with a third-place toss of 36.96 meters, while Kennedy Conner took first in the heptathlon with a score of 4,480 to finish ahead of teammates Miranda Marr (second), Abigail Kinoshita (fourth) and Sofia Ulanday (seventh). Conner added a fourth-place leap of 1.55 meters in the high jump.

In addition to her performance in the aforementioned women’s 4x100-meter relay, Jones also recorded a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (13.68 seconds) and fourth-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (12.12 seconds) and the long jump (5.67 meters). Furthermore, Elizabeth Kessler took fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:38.70) and Paige Ewald came in fifth in the 5,000-meter run (18:02.33) and sixth in the 10,000-meter run (37:50.85).

The Lee University Last Chance Meet is scheduled for next Saturday in Cleveland, Tennessee.