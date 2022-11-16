LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s triathlon captures national championship

TEMPE, Ariz. — Lenoir-Rhyne took home the NCAA Division II title during the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on Saturday at Arizona State University. The Bears posted a team score of 268 to finish ahead of runner-up Colorado Mesa (252) and third-place Wingate (246).

A triathlon consists of athletes participating in three different disciplines in sequential order — swimming, biking and running. This was the second year that LR has had a women’s program, with the Bears placing third at nationals in 2021.

With the victory, Bears head coach Harley Mason was named the National Coach of the Year in her first season at the helm. Additionally, LR’s Eliska Rihova earned National Freshman of the Year honors after finishing fourth in the individual standings with a total time of 1:07:26.40 that included times of 10:15.70 in swimming, 36:05.50 in biking and 19:32.40 in running.

Sabrina Fleig finished second for LR and fifth overall with a total time of 1:07:38.50 (10:51.80 in swimming, 35:31.60 in biking and 19:36.10 in running), while Claudia Teran-Romagosa came in sixth overall with a total time of 1:08:08.70 (10:15.10 in swimming, 36:06.60 in biking and 20:10.50 in running). Also competing for the Bears was Nanette Nikolajsen, who finished ninth overall with a total time of 1:08:33.90 (10:54.60 in swimming, 35:54.40 in biking and 19:58.20 in running).

LR’s Teresa Vesely added a 13th-place finish with a total time of 1:08:51.50 (11:12.30 in swimming, 35:45.70 in biking and 20:22.20 in running), while Chloe Telian came in 14th with a total time of 1:09:05.60 (10:43.50 in swimming, 35:42.10 in biking and 21:03.60 in running) and Sayti Plank was the final competitor for the Bears. Sixty total athletes participated in the Division II championship.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLenoir-Rhyne tops USC Aiken, No. 10 Lander: The Bears opened the 2022-23 regular season with victories over USC Aiken and Lander during the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Crossover on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Aiken, South Carolina. LR defeated USC Aiken by a 70-52 final before knocking off the 10th-ranked Bearcats by a 71-52 score.

Against USC Aiken, the Bears (2-0) received a game-high 16 points from former Freedom High standout Blaikley Crooks, who also had five rebounds and three steals. Emily Harman added 13 points and five boards for LR, which got nine points from Bella Sims as well to go with eight points and four rebounds from both Maddie Dillinger and Jalen Gathers.

In the win over Lander, LR was paced by Harman’s game-high 19 points and Crooks’ 18-point, four-rebound effort. Azariah Fields added 16 points and eight boards, with Newton-Conover High alumnus Hannah Stull supplying 10 points.

The Bears’ home opener is scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. Lees-McRae will make the trip to Shuford Arena for a nonconference battle with LR.

FOOTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Jefferson wins SAC weekly award: Bears sophomore defensive end Andre Jefferson was announced as the SAC defensive player of the week on Monday after a history-making performance during Saturday’s 34-14 victory over Tusculum. The Calumet Park, Illinois, native set a new LR single-game record with 5.5 sacks.

Jefferson had eight tackles in the victory, including four solo tackles. He also had six tackles for loss.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Columbus State 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The fifth-seeded Bears lost to the top-seeded Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Sunday in Columbus, Georgia. The lone goal of the match was scored by Columbus State’s Lauren Barnes in the 80th minute, although LR held a 19-17 advantage in shots and an 8-6 edge in shots on goal.

LR (12-4-3) goalkeeper S.A. Phillips finished with five saves as the Bears were held scoreless after shutting out SAC foe Limestone 1-0 in Friday’s opening round. Meanwhile, Columbus State (18-2-1) received four saves apiece from Lizzie Hedrick and Sara Halilhodzic as it advanced to Friday’s 3 p.m. Southeast Regional championship against third-seeded Flagler (14-3-3), which outlasted second-seeded Catawba 5-4 in a penalty shootout after tying 1-1 during regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods on Saturday.

Despite Sunday’s loss, LR graduate student Stephanie Figuereido became the program’s all-time leader in matches played after appearing in her 89th career contest, surpassing the mark of 88 set by Casey McDonnell in 2011.

MEN’S SOCCER

Wingate 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 1 (Wingate wins 3-0 in penalty shootout): The seventh-seeded Bulldogs eliminated the second-seeded Bears from the NCAA Division II tournament on Monday in Hickory, topping their SAC rivals in a marathon second-round contest. After playing to a 1-1 tie during regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, Wingate won 3-0 in the penalty shootout to advance to Friday’s third round against third-seeded Barry (11-3-3) — a match that will begin at noon at Florida Tech — which blanked sixth-seeded Christian Brothers University 3-0 in the second round.

William Persson’s first goal of the season gave Wingate (10-4-7) a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute of Monday’s contest before the Bears evened the score on a goal from Juan Hoyos in the 58th. Carles Montoliu Lobo provided the assist for LR, which also received four saves from goalkeeper Juan Basabe as compared to five saves by Bulldogs keeper Aleksa Janjic.

Pedro Santos, Florens Honk and Guilherme Fontes provided goals for Wingate during the penalty shootout. On the other side, LR missed all three of its opportunities during the shootout as it moved to 12-4-3 to finish the season.