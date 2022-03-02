LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships

WINSTON-SALEM — The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field program competed in the South Atlantic Conference indoor championships at JDL Fast Track this past Saturday and Sunday, with the women finishing second out of 12 teams and the men coming in fourth out of 11. Queens took first on both sides, finishing with 160 points in both women’s and men’s action.

The LR women totaled 154.5 points, while the Bears’ men’s squad finished with 85.

Individually, Saturday’s top-three finishers for the LR women included Pearl Ballard with a first-place jump of 3.25 meters in the pole vault (second-best in program history), Lacey Triplett with a third-place jump of 3.10 meters in the pole vault, the distance medley relay team of Elizabeth Kessler, Araceli Espinoza, Taylor Meadows and Adie Bjerkness with a third-place time of 12:54.15 and Melody Jones with a third-place mark of 5.36 meters in the long jump.

On the men’s side, LR’s top-three finishers on Saturday included Trent Davis with a second-place mark of 7.21 meters in the long jump (program record), Chris Reichenbach with a third-place jump of 4.43 meters in the pole vault (third-best in program history) and Ellis Horton with a third-place mark of 16.50 meters in the weight throw (third-best in program history).