LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships

WINSTON-SALEM — The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field program competed in the South Atlantic Conference indoor championships at JDL Fast Track this past Saturday and Sunday, with the women finishing second out of 12 teams and the men coming in fourth out of 11. Queens took first on both sides, finishing with 160 points in both women’s and men’s action.
The LR women totaled 154.5 points, while the Bears’ men’s squad finished with 85.
Individually, Saturday’s top-three finishers for the LR women included Pearl Ballard with a first-place jump of 3.25 meters in the pole vault (second-best in program history), Lacey Triplett with a third-place jump of 3.10 meters in the pole vault, the distance medley relay team of Elizabeth Kessler, Araceli Espinoza, Taylor Meadows and Adie Bjerkness with a third-place time of 12:54.15 and Melody Jones with a third-place mark of 5.36 meters in the long jump.
On the men’s side, LR’s top-three finishers on Saturday included Trent Davis with a second-place mark of 7.21 meters in the long jump (program record), Chris Reichenbach with a third-place jump of 4.43 meters in the pole vault (third-best in program history) and Ellis Horton with a third-place mark of 16.50 meters in the weight throw (third-best in program history).
On Sunday, the following Bears were top-three finishers on the women’s side: the 4x400-meter relay team of Jordan Shealey, Meadows, Holly Kone and Kara Gavaghan with a first-place time of 3:59.29, Emmanuella Kone with a second-place time of 7.75 seconds in the 60-meter dash, Jones with a second-place time of 8.74 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, Shealey with a second-place time of 25.24 seconds in the 200-meter dash, Kennedy Conner with a second-place mark of 1.63 meters in the high jump (matching her school record) and Gavaghan with a third-place time of 58.7 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
Top-three finishers for the LR men during Sunday’s competition included Marlin Davis with a second-place time of 6.86 seconds in the 60-meter dash and a second-place time of 21.81 in the 200 meters, the 4x400-meter relay team of Lucas Besong, Dario Matau, Davis and Jacob Wadsworth with a second-place time of 3:22.03 and Philip Stomne with a second-place finish in the heptathlon.
Marlin Davis qualified for the national championship meet in both the 60-meter dash and the 200 meters, meaning the junior will travel to Pittsburg, Kansas, on March 11 to compete in the two-day NCAA indoor championships. The outdoor track and field season begins March 18-19 when the Bears host the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational.
SOFTBALL
<&underline>Kutztown 6, Lenoir-Rhyne 5</&underline>
LR’s 11-game winning streak came to an end during the final day of the Patriot Invitational on Sunday in Florence, South Carolina. All six losses for LR (13-6) this season have come in neutral-site contests, while Kutztown is now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in neutral-site games.
Cassidy Wall and Hannah Jennings each had two hits for LR, while Savannah Moorefield, Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian and Kory Hammett finished with one apiece. The teams combined for five errors, with LR committing three of them.
The Bears travel to Belmont Abbey today for a doubleheader that will begin at 2 p.m., while Kutztown visits Wingate on Thursday for a twin bill that will start at 1 p.m.
Note: LR junior pitcher Lauren Rakes received SAC AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week honors for the second straight week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday morning. The Hamptonville native struck out 44 batters last week while issuing just three walks and giving up a total of 13 hits.