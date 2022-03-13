LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s tennis beats Newberry for 8th straight win

The second contest was won by LR’s Morgan Beeler (8-4), who pitched seven innings of two-run, four-hit ball with five strikeouts and two bases on balls. Wall led the Bears’ offense with three hits, while Moorefield had two hits including a two-run home run and Jennings and Mardigian also had two hits apiece.

Kylee Leonhardt had the other Game 2 hit for the Bears, who visit Queens on Tuesday for a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m. As for Newberry, it travels to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday for a twin bill that will start at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne splits twin bill at Tusculum

The 11th-ranked Bears tied a program record with their 19th straight victory, defeating the host Pioneers 6-4 in 10 innings in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday in Greeneville, Tennessee. However, LR’s winning streak came to an end courtesy of a 6-2 loss to Tusculum in Game 2.

A two-run single from Brett Eurey in the top of the 10th was the difference for the Bears (22-2, 5-1 SAC) in Game 1, while LR recorded six other hits in the contest. Brayden Collett had two hits to pace the visitors, with Wade Cuda, Drew Yniesta, Anthony Porrino and David Bell adding one apiece.