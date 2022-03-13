LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s tennis beats Newberry for 8th straight win

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s tennis team grabbed its eighth win in a row at home Friday in Hickory, defeating 16th-ranked Newberry 5-2 to improve to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears’ eight-match winning streak began after a 4-1 loss to Newberry on Feb. 5 in Florence, South Carolina.
LR received singles victories from Alicia Wahlberg (0-6, 6-1, 6-3 over Ish Singh), Lucy Whelan (6-2, 6-3 over Amy Griffiths), Diana Babinets (3-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Lucy Spice) and Sandy Mitsou (6-1, 6-3 over Madison Conwell). In doubles, the Bears got wins from the duos of Gemma Southwick and Whelan (6-1 over Nastassia Chamoun and Spice), Wahlberg and Babinets (6-3 over Singh and Zulay Castaneda) and Mitsou and Evgeniya Pugina (6-2 over Griffiths and Rosie Harfield).
LR travels to nonconference King on Tuesday in Bristol, Tennessee, before returning to SAC play with a trip to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 2 p.m., while the Wolves (14-2 overall, 3-2 SAC) hosted league foe UVA Wise on Saturday before taking part in a tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, beginning on Monday and continuing through next Friday.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Newberry 1: The Bears topped the Wolves at home Friday in Hickory, winning five singles matches and two doubles matches to move to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the SAC. On the other side, Newberry fell to 6-9 overall and 0-5 in league contests.
In singles action, LR got wins from Josh Lazenby (7-5, 7-5 over Marcel Schomburg), Lewis Scott (3-6, 6-3, 10-5 over Stratas Anastopoulo), Joel Hemmings (6-3, 6-2 over Lawrence Friedland), Patrik Alvestrand (8-3 over Enzo Blavignat) and Mauricio Hernandez (6-1, 7-6 over Leo Zancheta). In doubles, their victories came from the teams of Rhodri Atkinson and Lazenby (6-0 over Schomburg and Friedland) and Alvestrand and Lewis Scott (6-3 over Anastopoulo and Blavignat).
The Bears visit nonconference King on Tuesday in Bristol, Tennessee, before traveling to SAC foe Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 2 p.m., while Newberry hosted league opponent UVA Wise on Saturday before competing in a tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, beginning on Monday and continuing through next Friday.
SOFTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader at Tusculum
The Bears won both games of a road doubleheader against the Pioneers on Friday in Greeneville, Tennessee, collecting victories of 3-2 and 5-2 to extend their winning streak to eight. LR moved to 21-6 overall and 6-0 in SAC play, while Tusculum dropped to 13-12 and 0-4.
In Game 1, Lauren Rakes threw a complete game to nab her 11th win of the season in 12 decisions. The junior pitcher gave up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk, and she also had a double at the plate to go with two hits apiece from teammates Hannah Jennings and Cassidy Wall and one each from Savannah Moorefield, Julia Mardigian, Lora Beth Wood and Leanna Sherrill.
The second contest was won by LR’s Morgan Beeler (8-4), who pitched seven innings of two-run, four-hit ball with five strikeouts and two bases on balls. Wall led the Bears’ offense with three hits, while Moorefield had two hits including a two-run home run and Jennings and Mardigian also had two hits apiece.
Kylee Leonhardt had the other Game 2 hit for the Bears, who visit Queens on Tuesday for a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m. As for Newberry, it travels to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday for a twin bill that will start at 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne splits twin bill at Tusculum
The 11th-ranked Bears tied a program record with their 19th straight victory, defeating the host Pioneers 6-4 in 10 innings in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday in Greeneville, Tennessee. However, LR’s winning streak came to an end courtesy of a 6-2 loss to Tusculum in Game 2.
A two-run single from Brett Eurey in the top of the 10th was the difference for the Bears (22-2, 5-1 SAC) in Game 1, while LR recorded six other hits in the contest. Brayden Collett had two hits to pace the visitors, with Wade Cuda, Drew Yniesta, Anthony Porrino and David Bell adding one apiece.
Former Maiden High standout Spencer Floyd was the winning pitcher for LR, upping his record to 2-0 thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with four strikeouts and no walks. Bandys High alumnus Andrew Patrick started for the Bears and provided them with six innings of four-run, six-hit ball to go with 12 strikeouts and two walks before being replaced by Jackson Reid in the seventh.
In Game 2, both teams had seven hits, but the Pioneers (10-10, 2-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed, also scoring three times in the third. Porrino finished with two hits for LR, which also got one each from Yniesta, Collett, Bell, Luis Atiles and Nick Clarno.
LR and Tusculum will complete their three-game series today at 3 p.m.
MEN’S GOLF
Lenoir-Rhyne ties for 12th during Bearcat Classic
Sixteen teams competed in the Bearcat Classic hosted by Lander this past Monday and Tuesday at Greenwood Country Club in Greenwood, South Carolina. As a team, LR finished in a tie for 12th with a team score of 889, 35 shots behind tournament winner Barton, which totaled 854 strokes in three rounds.
Individually, Liam Waldron led LR with a 10th-place score of 215. Teammate Matthew Raybould was 36th with 222 strokes, while Cole Sutherland (68th; 228), Tyler Hashmi (79th; 230) and Dawson Walker (101st; 236) rounded out the Bears’ top five.
LR travels to Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe for the Ralph Hargett Memorial hosted by Wingate on Monday and Tuesday. Play begins at 8 a.m. both days.