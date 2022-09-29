LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer wins on Auger’s goal

BELMONT — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team stepped out of conference play on Wednesday for a road battle with Belmont Abbey. After the Crusaders registered a goal in the 78th minute to tie the score, the Bears received a goal from Nicole Auger moments later to nab a 2-1 victory.

The goal by Auger in the 81st minute was the first of the freshman’s college career, and it helped the Bears (5-2-2) win their second straight match. Leonie Proessl recorded an assist on Auger’s match-winner, while LR’s first goal came from Kara Gavaghan off an assist from Stephanie Figueiredo in the 18th.

Belmont Abbey’s goal came from Alyssa Espinosa off an assist from Logan Parry in the 78th minute. However, the Crusaders (4-4-2) were outshot 19-11 overall and 9-4 in shots on goal.

Goalkeeper S.A. Phillips had three saves for LR, which is scheduled to host South Atlantic Conference foe Wingate on Senior Night Saturday at 7:30 p.m. As for the Crusaders, they host Chowan next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

MEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne captures Jay Jennison Cup: The Bears won their first team championship of the 2022-23 season this past Monday and Tuesday in St. Augustine, Florida, finishing first during a two-day, three-round tournament hosted by Flagler at The Palencia Club to capture the Jay Jennison Cup. LR won the Cup by four shots over Mount Olive, one of 11 other teams to participate in the tournament.

LR posted a team score of 870 (6-over-par), with Liam Waldron tying for second with a 1-under-par 215 that included a 73 in the opening round, a 74 in the second round and a 68 in the third round. The Bears’ Sean Finan tied for sixth with a 217 (71, 74, 72), while Sam Mace and Jack Alward tied for 11th with 219s as Mace shot rounds of 75, 71 and 73 to go with a 75, a 70 and a 74 from Alward.

LR returns to action Oct. 10-11 for the Queens Invitational at Irish Creek Country Club in Charlotte.