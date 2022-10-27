LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer tops Catawba, nabs SAC regular-season title

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team notched the eighth South Atlantic Conference regular-season title in program history thanks to a 4-1 home victory over 12th-ranked Catawba on Wednesday in Hickory. With the win, the Bears clinched the No. 1 seed in the SAC tournament that begins on Saturday.

LR (10-2-3, 9-0-2 SAC) received first-half goals from Elin Hansson and Kara Gavaghan, while Evan O’Leary and Abbie Biddle added second-half goals. On the other side, Sydney Jimmo scored the lone goal for the Indians (14-2-2, 8-1-2) in the 74th minute before Biddle pushed the Bears’ advantage to its final margin of 4-1 shortly thereafter.

“It was an emotional game, knowing that the outcome would be pivotal, so we talked a lot about just managing that and it’s just another game and winning moments and take it step by step,” LR coach Dean Ward said. “And I thought they executed really well and I'm just really proud of them.”

Catawba hadn’t lost in its previous 25 SAC regular-season contests prior to Wednesday, posting a record of 22-0-3 in such matches before falling at the hands of the Bears, who will host eighth-seeded Newberry (5-10-1) in the SAC quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. As for the second-seeded Indians, they host seventh-seeded Tusculum (9-3-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“We’re not done yet, so we’ll just have to keep in there,” LR junior defender Louise Berg said. “When you get to this part of the season, the mental aspect is very important, but I think we’ve got it covered.”

MEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Catawba 1: The Bears defeated the Indians at home Wednesday in Hickory, with Carles Montoliu Lobo, Luis Hernandez and Harri Rowe scoring second-half goals for LR. Catawba also registered its only goal in the second half, as Simone Trentin found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

LR (9-4-2, 6-4-1 SAC) outshot Catawba (9-5-2, 6-4-1) 16-10, with the Bears putting nine of their shots on goal. After finishing the regular season 4-2-1 at home, the fourth-seeded Bears will host fifth-seeded Catawba again — this time in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament — on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s rematch between the Bears and Indians will face either top-seeded Wingate (9-3-5) or No. 8 Mars Hill (8-6-2), who face off on Saturday at 4 p.m., in the semifinals of the SAC tournament.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne’s McRea earns SAC weekly award: The Bears’ Micah McRea was named the SAC’s men’s swimmer of the week on Wednesday for meets held during the third week of the season. A senior from Hickory, McRea picked up two first-place finishes as an individual and two second-place finishes in relays against No. 8 Wingate and Catawba on Oct. 21 in Salisbury.

McRea won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:42.97 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.25. He also served as one-fourth of the Bears’ second-place teams in the 200-yard medley relay (1:36.08) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:27.61).