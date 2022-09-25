LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer takes down Mars Hill

MARS HILL — Kate Casey recorded the first multi-goal performance of her college career as the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team beat Mars Hill 3-1 on the road Saturday. The victory was the 16th straight for the Bears against the Lions, and it upped LR to 4-2-2 overall and 4-0-1 in South Atlantic Conference play in 2022.

Casey’s first goal came off an assist from Ria Acton in the 36th minute, while Acton found the back of the net just over three minutes later off an assist from Leonie Proessl. After Mars Hill (3-3-1, 0-2-1 SAC) got a goal from Marianne Ross just before halftime, Casey netted her second score off another assist from Acton in the 47th.

LR held a 19-5 advantage in shots and a 13-2 edge in shots on goal. The Bears visit nonconference Belmont Abbey on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while Mars Hill travels to league foe Carson-Newman at 5 p.m. the same day.

VOLLEYBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, UVA Wise 0: The Bears collected their second home sweep in as many days against the Cavaliers on Saturday in Hickory. LR won by set scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-16 thanks to 44 kills and an 11-0 advantage in aces.

Braelyn Faust finished with 12 kills and three aces for LR (10-4, 6-1 SAC), which has now won 15 consecutive home matches. Ashley Hawkins added nine kills and two aces, with Emma Clark tallying eight kills, Emmaleigh Allen recording six kills, two aces and a match-high 13 digs and Mackenzie Hulsey contributing four kills and two aces.

The Bears host Catawba on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while UVA Wise (3-8, 0-7) hosts Wingate on Friday at 7 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Mars Hill 1, No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Lions upset the visiting Bears on Saturday in Mars Hill, with Jorge Perez Prada registering the only goal of the contest in the 59th minute. LR held a 15-13 edge in shots, but seven of the Lions’ shots were on goal as compared to two shots on goal for the Bears.

Juan Basabe had six saves in goal for LR (6-2-1, 3-2 SAC), which hosts Wingate next Saturday at 5 p.m. As for Mars Hill (5-1-2, 2-0-1), it visits Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.