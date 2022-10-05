LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer rolls past Emory & Henry

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team scored five goals in the opening half and cruised to a 7-0 win over Emory & Henry at home Wednesday in Hickory. The match represented the first ever meeting between the schools after the Wasps joined the South Atlantic Conference this season.

The Bears (6-2-3, 5-0-2 SAC) got on the board in the 19th minute when Elin Hansson scored off an assist from Evan O’Leary, while Kate Casey scored less than a minute-and-a-half later off an assist from Ria Acton. Hansson found Stephanie Figueiredo for a goal in the 26th to make it 3-0, and she also assisted Leonie Proessl’s goal in the 33rd before Anna Bates put one in shortly thereafter off assists from Vivian Jones and O’Leary to account for the halftime score.

Proessl’s second goal of the contest came in the 72nd minute, when she recorded a tap-in goal off an assist from Abbie Biddle. Then Biddle herself registered the final goal for the Bears off an assist from Gia Damianakos in the 77th.

Goalkeepers S.A. Phillips and Alexis Werve both played 45 minutes for LR, combining for a shutout that included two saves from each player. The Bears outshot Emory & Henry (2-8, 0-7) 27-5 and held a 13-4 edge in shots on goal.

LR hosts Carson-Newman on Saturday at 5 p.m., while Emory & Henry hosts Tusculum next Wednesday at 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Emory & Henry 0: The Bears shut out the Wasps at home Wednesday in Hickory, with the first goal of the match coming on an own goal by Emory & Henry in the 35th minute before LR’s Arnau Olle scored off an assist from Harri Rowe in the 68th to double the Bears’ advantage. LR took 17 shots on the night as compared to three shots by the Wasps, and the Bears also held a 7-0 edge in shots on goal.

Head coach Jack Winter earned his 63rd win at LR and his 32nd shutout victory as the Bears improved to 7-3-1 overall and 4-3 in the SAC. On the other side, the Wasps dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in league matches.

The Bears host 13th-ranked Carson-Newman on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Emory & Henry visits nonconference Salem (West Virginia) at 2 p.m.