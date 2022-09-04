LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer falls in home opener

The fourth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team welcomed No. 18 Florida Tech to Hickory on Friday for a rematch of last season’s NCAA Division II quarterfinal contest. In the end, the Panthers defeated the Bears by a 2-1 final.

LR (0-1-1) struck first on a goal from Elin Hansson in the 24th minute. Louise Berg provided the assist on the Bears’ only goal of the night.

Florida Tech (2-1) registered the tying goal in the 31st minute when Marem Ndiongue scored off an assist from Cristina Garriga, while Garriga tallied the eventual winning goal off an assist from Lydia Carroll in the 50th.

LR held a 16-11 advantage in shots and had eight shots on goal, but was unable to notch the equalizer down the stretch. Friday’s match saw Florida Tech visit Hickory for the first time since 2011.

LR opens South Atlantic Conference play with a road match against Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 1 p.m., while the Panthers visit Flagler on Monday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne drops a pair of four-set matches: The Bears suffered four-set losses at the hands of Embry-Riddle and UNC Pembroke as part of a two-day tournament hosted by UNC Pembroke on Friday in Pembroke. Embry-Riddle defeated LR by set scores of 25-21, 25-27, 25-19 and 25-20, while the Braves beat the Bears by set scores of 19-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-23.

LR (2-3) received 18 kills and 14 digs from Ashley Hawkins against the Eagles, with Emmaleigh Allen adding 14 kills and 15 digs and Colette Romp chipping in 10 kills and four blocks. Jenna Marr also had four blocks for the Bears, while Mackenzie Hulsey had 22 digs and 41 assists and Bailey Carpenter had 13 digs and four assists.

Against UNC Pembroke, the Bears got 14 kills and 11 digs from Allen to go with 11 kills and 12 digs from Hawkins, nine kills and a team-high three aces from Braelyn Faust, eight kills from Romp and seven kills from Marr. Carpenter led LR with 22 digs, while Rachel Wildermuth had six digs and 24 assists and Hulsey supplied 16 assists.

The Bears faced Felician and East Stroudsburg on Saturday before hosting North Greenville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.