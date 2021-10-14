LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer earns 5-0 win over Mars Hill

MARS HILL — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team blanked Mars Hill on the road Wednesday, winning 5-0 behind two goals apiece from freshmen Evan O’Leary and Leonie Proessl and one goal from senior Allie Zueger. O’Leary, Zueger and Stephanie Figueiredo each added one assist, while goalkeeper Grayson Cameron notched her second straight clean sheet.

The Bears improved to 8-2-2 overall and 6-1 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Lions dropped to 2-10-1 and 0-7. The contest was played at Mars Hill’s Meares Stadium.

L-R outshot Mars Hill 21-2, holding the Lions without a shot in the opening half. The Bears built a 3-0 advantage at halftime before adding two more goals in the second half.

The Bears have won 15 consecutive matches against Mars Hill since losing to the Lions in 2006. Proessl and O’Leary are currently tied for the team lead in goals with seven apiece.

L-R visits Tusculum on Sunday at 2 p.m., while Mars Hill hosts Catawba on Saturday at 1 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Mars Hill 0