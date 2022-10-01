LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer celebrates seniors, ties Wingate

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team honored its seniors prior to Saturday’s home match against Wingate, and then the Bears went out and played the Bulldogs to a 1-1 tie in Hickory. Trailing 1-0 at the half following a goal from Caroline Peters in the 16th minute, LR evened the score on a second-half goal from Ria Acton.

Acton’s goal came off an assist from Kara Gavaghan in the 58th minute. It was one of 22 shots taken by LR (5-2-3, 4-0-2 South Atlantic Conference) on Saturday as the Bears outshot Wingate (6-1-3, 2-1-3) 22-3 overall and 8-2 in shots on goal.

LR also held an 8-0 edge in corner kicks, while goalkeeper S.A. Phillips finished with one save for the Bears. Acton’s goal was the 20th of her college career.

The Bears host Emory & Henry for the first time ever on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while Wingate visits Limestone at 6 p.m. the same evening.

MEN’S SOCCER

Wingate 2, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: A goal from Luis Hernandez in the second minute of Saturday’s home contest gave the Bears an early advantage, but the Bulldogs scored twice in the final 21 minutes to steal a one-goal win in Hickory. David Sahakyan scored off an assist from Mattis Westberg in the 70th, while Emil Svenander found the back of the net in the 88th to account for the final score.

Wingate (3-3-4, 2-1-3 SAC) was outshot 9-1 in the opening half, but turned things around in the second half. The Bulldogs outshot LR (6-3-1, 3-3) 10-7 in the second half.

The Bulldogs travel to Limestone on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while LR hosts Emory & Henry at the same time.

VOLLEYBALL

Tusculum 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The Bears saw their 17-match home winning streak come to an end on Saturday, dropping a four-setter at the hands of the Pioneers in Hickory. Tusculum won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-17 before LR took the third set 25-20, but the Pioneers notched the victory thanks to a 25-21 win in the fourth.

The home loss was the first for the Bears (12-5, 8-2 SAC) since they were defeated by Mars Hill on Feb. 26, 2021. Nevertheless, LR got 13 kills apiece from Colette Romp and Emma Clark and 11 kills from Ashley Hawkins, while Jaden Vaughn had three aces and 14 digs to go with 16 digs each from Emmaleigh Allen and Bailey Carpenter and 12 digs and 39 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey.

Tusculum (6-6, 6-3) travels to Mars Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while LR visits Carson-Newman on Friday at 7 p.m.